Coty Inc. is a beauty company with portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. The Company has a diverse portfolio of brands, which includes both owned and licensed. Its brand portfolio is classified into two segments: Consumer beauty and Prestige. Consumer beauty brand portfolio includes Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, 007 James Bond. Prestige includes Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, SKKN BY KIM, Tiffany & Co. Its mass beauty brands are primarily sold through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and dedicated e-commerce retailers. The Company serves consumers around the world in approximately 125 countries and territories.

Sector Personal Products