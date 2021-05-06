Log in
Coty : RIMMEL LONDON ANNOUNCES ADWOA ABOAH AS NEW GLOBAL BRAND ACTIVIST

05/06/2021 | 04:45am EDT
London, 6 May 2021: Rimmel London is proud to announce international model and mental health advocate, Adwoa Aboah, as the new global activist for the beauty brand.

Celebrating bold individualism, Adwoa will be the face of major beauty campaigns and product launches throughout 2021 and beyond. Adwoa and Rimmel London are like-minded in advocating self-expression and believe in the freeing power of makeup, not to transform but to empower all wearers.

Born and raised in London, Adwoa began modelling at the age of 18 and landed her first VOGUE cover at the age of 22. Having modelled for some of the world's most internationally renowned and iconic fashion houses, Adwoa now joins a long list of trailblazing women who have previously been the face of Rimmel London, including Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora.

Adwoa is one of the most recognisable models in the world, but she's so much more than just a striking face - her candidness and ability to inspire open discussion about mental health and feminist issues are what truly stand her apart.

Rimmel London's call for greater authenticity in the beauty industry marries well with Adwoa's own raw beauty and strong social values. Alongside her unique and personal take on fashion and philanthropic issues, Adwoa is the founder of Gurls Talk, a community-led non-profit dedicated to promoting the mental health and wellbeing of adolescent girls and young women. Following Adwoa's personal experience with mental health, Gurls Talk was formed with the goal of creating safe spaces - both on and offline - where young women everywhere can openly share, listen, and support each other without judgement or shame. Through weekly podcast episodes, live events, and an online community, Gurls Talk aims to destigmatise mental health conversations while fostering a supportive community that gives all girls a voice.

Rimmel London is entering a new era. Whilst the brand has always pushed the boundaries for its customers to dare to experiment and to be 'true to you', there is a renewed focus on celebrating and liberating bold individualists. As the new global brand activist, Adwoa embodies a strong sense of self, personal growth and the ability to push down barriers to open up conversation and this perfectly aligns with Rimmel London's ambition.

Adwoa Aboah said: 'I am honoured to be the new face of Rimmel London and to be given this amazing platform to connect with people all over the world. Being yourself isn't always that easy to do - and in the past I've really struggled with it. Together we're going to keep encouraging people to feel comfortable in their own skin and to be proud of the things that make them unique.'

Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Coty Consumer Beauty, said: 'Adwoa is one of the most powerful voices of her generation. She never apologises for being herself, which perfectly encapsulates Rimmel London's mission to prioritise diversity and inclusion and to empower the people that buy our products to be the best and truest version of themselves. Adwoa is at the forefront of modern female conversation - effortlessly blending her advocacy for mental health, with her role as Founder of Gurls Talk; a platform which truly champions inclusivity, alongside her impressive modelling career. We are honoured to be working with Adwoa and are excited for us to join forces - to create a more inclusive, more open and better beauty industry - for all.'

Together, Adwoa and Rimmel London are on a mission to nurture a world where people feel free to express who they are, and they extend an unconditional invitation for you to join them.
Disclaimer

Coty Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
