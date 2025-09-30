Cosmetics group Coty has announced a reorganization aimed at more closely integrating its Prestige and Mass Market fragrance businesses, which together account for 69% of its revenue. This initiative is intended to strengthen synergies between brands, optimize operations, and accelerate long-term profitable growth. At the same time, Coty is undertaking a comprehensive strategic review of its Consumer Beauty division with the aim of "unlocking its full potential."



This reorganization will enable Coty to better leverage its economies of scale in R&D, consumer analysis, production, and distribution. "This new chapter is one of clarity and focus," said Sue Nabi, CEO of the group. Coty intends to build on its dominant position in fragrances, a segment that is more dynamic than the beauty market as a whole, and on its expertise ranging from $5 fragrances to $500 high-end products.



At the high end, Coty plans to continue developing its makeup and skincare businesses, supported by a strong IP portfolio and advanced formulas, and promises to strengthen its positioning through major launches and brand upgrades. For the mass market segment, the group has appointed Gordon von Bretten as head of Consumer Beauty. He will lead the strategic review and join the group's executive committee. The brands involved include CoverGirl, Rimmel, Max Factor, Sally Hansen, and a separate Brazilian division generating $400m in revenue.



The scope of this review, advised by Citi, includes options such as partnerships, divestitures, spin-offs, or other strategic alternatives. Coty states that announcements will be made in due course, once the decisions have been approved by the board of directors. As part of this restructuring, two Consumer Beauty executives—Stefano Curti and Alexis Vaganay—will be stepping down from their positions.