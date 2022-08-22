Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coty Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COTY   US2220702037

COTY INC.

(COTY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
7.500 USD   -4.09%
08:05aCoty to Host 2022 Skincare Strategy Update
BU
06:56aCOTY : to Host 2022 Skincare Strategy Update
PU
08/15Raymond James Adjusts Coty's Price Target to $10 from $11, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Coty to Host 2022 Skincare Strategy Update

08/22/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”), one of the world’s leading beauty companies, announced today that it will host an investor event on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. It will focus on Coty’s emerging and multi-brand skincare business, a key pillar in the Company’s growth strategy.

The event will be held in-person in Monaco, the R&D and manufacturing center of excellence for Coty’s flagship Lancaster skincare brand, with the main presentations to be webcast live starting at approximately 2:00 P.M. CET or 8:00 A.M. EST for around 90 minutes.

Coty’s Chief Executive Officer, Sue Y. Nabi, will present along with other key members of the R&D, marketing, and finance teams.

The livestream can be accessed on Coty’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.coty.com. The replay of the event and associated presentation materials will also be available under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section following the completion of the event.

About Coty Inc.
Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
