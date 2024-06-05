Investor Presentation

First Quarter Fiscal 2025

JUNE 5, 2024

Disclaimer

Disclaimer (cont'd)

Our mission is to simplify how

organizations develop, deploy and run modern applications - wherever they are.

Q1-25 Financial Highlights

Category

Leadership

$208M / 21%

ARR / YoY ARR

growth*

27%

YoY subscription revenue growth

Predictable

Model

90%+

Subscription revenue

115%+

Dollar-based NRR

Strong

Customer Base

807

Total customers

30%+ F100

Significant enterprise

contribution

Capella

29%

% of total customers

11.5%

% of total ARR

Scalable

Business

Model

90%

Non-GAAP gross margin

$257k

ARR per customer

Land and

Expand

301

Customers > $100K ARR

44

Customers > $1M ARR

*ARR growth on a constant currency basis

Couchbase - A Day in the Life

Enjoying a Cruise

Checking Leaderboard

Streaming Yellowstone

Ordering Pizza

Delivering Tostitos

Heading to Louis Vuitton

Sending PayPal

Receiving Fraud Warning

Checking Health App

Market Evolution

Adaptive Applications Driving the Need for Multipurpose Database Platforms

1970 to 1980

2015

Today

Relational

Public Cloud

Artificial

Database

DBaaS

Intelligence

Legacy technology designed to

Emergence of public cloud

AI and ML driving next-gen apps

address disk and RAM

enables fully managed services,

for automation, personalization

limitations using structured data

delivering significant cost and

and development. New

with limited scale and

agility advantages after "lifting

requirements emerge: coding

performance.

and shifting" earlier

assistance, LLM integrations.

architectures into clouds.

On-Premises Non-

Rise of Multipurpose

Relational/NoSQL

Platforms

Rise of mobile, social, online

DB Platforms which

incorporate multiple

resulting in massive

workloads to simplify app

unstructured data. Modern

architectures and improve

applications require

cloud resource utilization as

availability, performance,

CSP costs rise.

scale, and flexibility.

2010

2018

Problems Faced by Customers and Couchbase's Solution

Performance

Flexibility

Databases failing demands for millisecond response

Teams lack agility and face increasing complexity

Memory-first speeds

Innovative active-

JSON schema flexibility

Multipurpose

active clustering

for personalization

resource

optimization

Mobile/IoT

Shocking Cloud Costs

Excessive resource consumption caused by antiquated designs

Customer doesn't have on-device experiences

Mobile and IoT

Easy as SQL, with

Incredible

Lower cloud and

application sync

transactions, too

price/performance

operating costs

Couchbase Platform History

2011

2018

2022

2024

Enterprise

Server

The original multipurpose database is created with the merged teams from memcached & CouchDB

Autonomous

2020

Capella: App

2013

Operator

Services

2022

Enterprise Server 7.0

HA/DR and

CNCF Kubernetes

w/ RDBMS-like logical

Mobile synchronization

Strategic

cross-datacenter

containerized deployment

schema & distributed

as a service

collaboration

replication

& automation plus

ACID transactions

agreement with

Analytics Service

AWS

Capella: Vector

Search

Vector search at the

edge, enabling AI- powered adaptive applications anywhere

Couchbase

2015

Capella:

2022

Mobile

SQL for JSON query

Provisioned

Enterprise Server 7.1

2017

DBaaS

w/ Magma high data

Embeddable NoSQL client

density storage

Full text search

High-performance, fully

database with ready

made synchronization

managed multipurpose

and P2P sync

DBaaS

Capella

Capella available on all 3 cloud marketplaces and add time series data access from JSON

2023

Capella Columnar

Service: Converging

operational and

analytic in one platform for real-time analytics

2014

2021

2023

Couchbase Product Portfolio

Self Managed

Fully Managed

Couchbase Enterprise

Couchbase Capella

Extends from cloud to edge

Couchbase-as-a-service

High performance, highly scalable

Fastest and easiest way to start with Couchbase

Couchbase Mobile and Sync Gateway

App Services

Deploy anywhere: on-premises, Kubernetes, cloud

Available on the leading public clouds

Subscription model

Consumption model

