First Quarter Fiscal 2025
JUNE 5, 2024
Our mission is to simplify how
organizations develop, deploy and run modern applications - wherever they are.
Q1-25 Financial Highlights
Category
Leadership
$208M / 21%
ARR / YoY ARR
growth*
27%
YoY subscription revenue growth
Predictable
Model
90%+
Subscription revenue
115%+
Dollar-based NRR
Strong
Customer Base
807
Total customers
30%+ F100
Significant enterprise
contribution
Capella
29%
% of total customers
11.5%
% of total ARR
Scalable
Business
Model
90%
Non-GAAP gross margin
$257k
ARR per customer
Land and
Expand
301
Customers > $100K ARR
44
Customers > $1M ARR
*ARR growth on a constant currency basis
Couchbase - A Day in the Life
Enjoying a Cruise
Checking Leaderboard
Streaming Yellowstone
Ordering Pizza
Delivering Tostitos
Heading to Louis Vuitton
Sending PayPal
Receiving Fraud Warning
Checking Health App
Market Evolution
Adaptive Applications Driving the Need for Multipurpose Database Platforms
1970 to 1980
2015
Today
Relational
Public Cloud
Artificial
Database
DBaaS
Intelligence
Legacy technology designed to
Emergence of public cloud
AI and ML driving next-gen apps
address disk and RAM
enables fully managed services,
for automation, personalization
limitations using structured data
delivering significant cost and
and development. New
with limited scale and
agility advantages after "lifting
requirements emerge: coding
performance.
and shifting" earlier
assistance, LLM integrations.
architectures into clouds.
On-Premises Non-
Rise of Multipurpose
Relational/NoSQL
Platforms
Rise of mobile, social, online
DB Platforms which
incorporate multiple
resulting in massive
workloads to simplify app
unstructured data. Modern
architectures and improve
applications require
cloud resource utilization as
availability, performance,
CSP costs rise.
scale, and flexibility.
2010
2018
Problems Faced by Customers and Couchbase's Solution
Performance
Flexibility
Databases failing demands for millisecond response
Teams lack agility and face increasing complexity
Memory-first speeds
Innovative active-
JSON schema flexibility
Multipurpose
active clustering
for personalization
resource
optimization
Mobile/IoT
Shocking Cloud Costs
Excessive resource consumption caused by antiquated designs
Customer doesn't have on-device experiences
Mobile and IoT
Easy as SQL, with
Incredible
Lower cloud and
application sync
transactions, too
price/performance
operating costs
Couchbase Platform History
2011
2018
2022
2024
Enterprise
Server
The original multipurpose database is created with the merged teams from memcached & CouchDB
Autonomous
2020
Capella: App
2013
Operator
Services
2022
Enterprise Server 7.0
HA/DR and
CNCF Kubernetes
w/ RDBMS-like logical
Mobile synchronization
Strategic
cross-datacenter
containerized deployment
schema & distributed
as a service
collaboration
replication
& automation plus
ACID transactions
agreement with
Analytics Service
AWS
Capella: Vector
Search
Vector search at the
edge, enabling AI- powered adaptive applications anywhere
Couchbase
2015
Capella:
2022
Mobile
SQL for JSON query
Provisioned
Enterprise Server 7.1
2017
DBaaS
w/ Magma high data
Embeddable NoSQL client
density storage
Full text search
High-performance, fully
database with ready
made synchronization
managed multipurpose
and P2P sync
DBaaS
Capella
Capella available on all 3 cloud marketplaces and add time series data access from JSON
2023
Capella Columnar
Service: Converging
operational and
analytic in one platform for real-time analytics
2014
2021
2023
Couchbase Product Portfolio
Self Managed
Fully Managed
Couchbase Enterprise
Couchbase Capella
Extends from cloud to edge
Couchbase-as-a-service
High performance, highly scalable
Fastest and easiest way to start with Couchbase
Couchbase Mobile and Sync Gateway
App Services
Deploy anywhere: on-premises, Kubernetes, cloud
Available on the leading public clouds
Subscription model
Consumption model
