Couchbase, Inc. provides a cloud database platform for modern applications. The Company provides a modern database for enterprise applications. Its database is engineered for high performance at scale to serve the needs of mission-critical applications that enterprises run their businesses on. Its products include Couchbase Capella, Couchbase Server and Couchbase Mobile. Couchbase Capella is a fully managed, automated and secure database-as-a-service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments. Couchbase Server is a full-featured, multi-service NoSQL database. It provides a comprehensive SQL-compatible query language, SQL++, that allows for a range of data manipulation functions. Couchbase Server can be deployed on-premises or on any cloud. Couchbase Mobile is a full-featured embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability.

Sector Software