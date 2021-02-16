CounterPath : 5 Key Benefits of Video Conferencing

Let's face it, there has been no other time in history where enterprises have had to conduct business at such a global scale. The costs of doing business all around the world can take a toll, not only on your pockets, but also on the productivity of your team and the sense of belonging felt by those team members who work remotely or from starlight offices around the world.

Implementing video conferencing as part of a UC platform for your business gives you solutions to these problems and more. So, let's get into the top five business benefits of video conferencing.

This is the most obvious one, but that doesn't make it any less true. Video conferencing can have a positive effect in reducing travel costs of sending company representatives to other locations to have face-to-face meetings.

Obviously there are other factors that drive business travel decisions but video conferencing is a fantastic alternative that allows you to have face-to-face interactions for a fraction of the cost. Not only does this help your company, but it can also help your clients. They too can benefit from not having to move someone from one location to another for a business meeting.

The number of satellite and remote workers continue to rise in the workplace. While benefits of this practice include better productivity, longer staff retention, and lower fixed costs, there are some potential hindrances to your team's sense of team when all staff members are not under the same roof.

Often times remote workers can feel isolated and their sense of team belonging can suffer. Video conferencing can assist in keeping them more actively involved with their coworkers. When interacting face-to-face, a group of colleagues can more easily come together as a team.

Within a unified communications environment, there are a plethora of options for colleagues to interact with each other. Instant messaging, voice-calling and emailing are all great communication tools; however, 80% of communication remains non-verbal. Sometimes, the meaning of a communication can be lost and collaboration can suffer when the visual, non-verbal parts of communication are missing.

Face-to-face meetings via video conferencing can help participants remain focused as they can be seen and heard. More importantly, any expressions that reflect meaning can be easily picked up moving the communication forward in a more streamlined manner than a series of emails or instant messages.

In a recent whitepaper, we covered how UC in retail can improve the customer experience. Video conferencing can take the customer experience to the next level. Customers will feel that they are receiving more one-to-one, personalized experiences. This helps to build a stronger bond with the brand that will result in increased loyalty.

Reducing business travel saves your company money and it minimizes exertion and the associated inefficiencies. But there is another key benefit created as a byproduct of not sending staff across the world (or across town) and from allowing your employees to commute less on a regular basis. Video conferencing is a green technology that allows enterprises to dramatically minimize energy use and to reduce its carbon footprint.

The benefits of video conferencing go far beyond the traditional notion of cost savings. It provides other tangible advantages to your firm, employees and customers. The technology is cost efficient and, as technology advances, it becomes increasingly reliable. When analyzing the features included in a unified communications tool, make sure to include video conferencing as one of your must haves.

With Bria Teams, team collaboration is made easy. Through messaging, calls, chat rooms or video conferences, you can respond quickly and build your sense of camaraderie.

To learn more about why you should invest in one of our UC solutions, check out The Intangible Benefits of UC. For more details on which CounterPath UC solution is best suited to your unique needs: