CounterPath : 5 Ways UC Solutions Empower Multilingual Virtual Teams (Why a Spanish UC Solution is Vital)

While CounterPath Bria softphones have been available in multiple languages for years, we're pleased to announce that our Web Portal for Bria Solo and Bria Teams now includes support for the Spanish language. This is a significant enhancement that allows our Spanish-speaking administrators to better manage their teams in their native language. Here are 3 reasons why we introduced this update to empower multilingual virtual teams:

As remote working continues to be widespread due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations are faced with the challenge of adapting to the 'now normal'. When it comes to teams that are displaced due to the pandemic, empowering multilingual virtual teams with integrated communications is vital. If you need to connect with someone on your team, integrated UC allows you to check in quickly via instant messaging, find the best way to connect, and strike up a conversation in the best format for the both of you.

Based on surveys from 96 virtual teams (with 578 team members), research showed that more time spent in synchronous communication channels, such as online conferences, increased inclusion and satisfaction rates.

Whether it's through virtual events or hiring remote workers from other parts of the globe, the show must go on. Streamlined UC is ensuring that businesses continue to operate efficiently and that teams remain connected.

According to the US Census Bureau, by 2060 Hispanic people will comprise 28.6% of the American population, with 119 million Hispanic people residing in America. Furthermore, 580 million people worldwide consider Spanish their native language. It's also considered the second mother tongue in the world by a number of people. For these reasons, enabling support for Spanish in Bria is an effective way to empower diverse, multilingual teams across the globe.

By adopting a multilingual UC solution, it ensures your organization has the tools available for its employees to succeed, and opens up the ability to hire the best person for the job, regardless of their global location.

Speeds Up On-Boarding: For new hires that don't have to content with navigating a second language, while learning new tools, processed, company nuances will enable them to become productive team members sooner & facilitate inclusion. Removes Language Barriers: Given that Spanish is North America's second most spoken language, it's essential organization incorporate UC solutions that support multiple languages; which removes language barriers for hiring, onboarding and retention. Enhances Communication: Employees can create group chats that allow them to quickly communicate and collaborate, with a focus on the idea generation and problem solving, rather than the emphasis being on the language the ideas are communicated it. Provides Visual Tools: For multilingual virtual teams that are not as proficient in the organizations predominant language,

and screen sharing provide avenues for non-verbal communication and key visual cues that aid in learning and communicating.

Fosters Inclusion: in synchronous and asynchronous collaboration, whereas team members with higher language proficiency felt less satisfied with asynchronous collaboration. Team members with lower language proficiency felt less included in synchronous and asynchronous collaboration, whereas team members with higher language proficiency felt less satisfied with asynchronous collaboration.

With Bria Teams, team collaboration is made easy. Through messaging, calls, chat rooms or video conferences, you can respond quickly and build your sense of camaraderie.

