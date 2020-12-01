CounterPath : UC, Public Health and the "Now" Normal

With the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, health and wellness continues to be at the forefront of most discussions in the industry. Where do we go from here? We've stopped talking about the 'new' normal and shifted our focus to the 'now' normal.

For the foreseeable future - AKA, the now normal - a secure, flexibly-deployable communication solution that works equally well for both in-office and at-home workers, and those that move between those options throughout the workweek, is an absolute requirement.

Earlier this year, CounterPath worked with Halo Health to create a clinical communications solution for healthcare workers. According to a recent study, poor communication among medical professionals can lead to various negative outcomes including discontinuity of care, compromise of patient safety, patient dissatisfaction, and inefficient use of valuable resources. Additionally, by 2022, 97 percent of nurses will use mobile devices.

Given these findings, CounterPath was pleased to work with Halo to provide our SDK, giving the organization the ability to embed calling capabilities into their application, to enable efficient clinician and support staff communication.

The CounterPath VoIP Softphone SDK was crucial in the integration of voice calling within the Halo Clinical Communication Platform™, developed by Halo Health, a health-focused organization. Halo's mission was to create the highest quality clinical communication platform for the healthcare industry. Fundamental to this platform were the following features: mobilization of critical alerts, on-call scheduling, as well as secure voice calling and messaging.

At the onset of the pandemic, CounterPath pledged to continue to facilitate connections for our customers and employees. Under the pledge, CounterPath allowed all Bria Teams users to remain connected despite loss of income or financial instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also extended our virtual meeting room service to all Bria Teams and Bria Solo users.

As the months rolled by, we became more acquainted with social distancing, working from home, and trying to protect our most vulnerable.

No matter what your role, we are all in this together. UC solutions can play a part in connecting us to our family, friends and colleagues, as well as helping our healthcare workers do what they do best. For that reason, we're pleased to be in the business of connecting people.

Whether you're a reseller of UC solutions for healthcare, an administrator, or a healthcare worker, we have solutions that can help you streamline communications.