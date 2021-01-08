CounterPath : UCaaS Trends for 2021

2021 is upon us! A lot happened in the industry in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic drove many workers to transition to working from home. To keep businesses going, many had to adopt reliable UC solutions. When looking specifically at the Unified Communications as a Service market, here are some trends we see dominating in 2021:

With the uptick in remote working, enterprises and small businesses find themselves needing to extend voice services outside of the walls of the office. A UC solution like Bria Teamsis a powerful communication and collaboration tool that provides a unified communications platform for your team across desktop and mobile devices. The powerful tools in Bria softphones make it easy to connect with team members using a variety of features in a contact-centric interface.

Outside of voice services, a collaboration tool like Bria Teams allows provides an internet video conferencing software option that is suited for teams that require regular touch points or meetings throughout the week, Bria Teams is the best option. More companies are augmenting their current UC offerings with collaboration services to streamline communications.

Cloud solutions are here to stay. While many have already switched to cloud deployments, a good number of businesses are weighing their options and deciding whether to keep their hosted UC set up or transition to a hybrid environment. The decision is complex and depends on a number of factors, but in 2021 flexibility and interoperability are key.

If 2020 was the year of anything, it was the year of the video meeting. Zoom proved that the demand for video calling and conferencing was a necessity for global workforces. Moreover, video calling became a way of life for everyone in their private lives. In 2021, there's no doubt that companies who have not embraced video meetings will experience difficulties.

While knowledge workers have adopted UC in spades, frontline workers have taken a bit longer to hop onto the UC train. Still, it now looks as though frontline workers are embracing the technology, with a focus on handheld and rugged devices.

In the UCspace, interoperability is crucial as it allows vendors to deliver technological flexibilities that ensure cross-platform communications. With APIs and SDKs, new UC entrants can create a technology environment that is tailored to their customers needs.

2021 will have much to offer in the UCaaS space, and we're pleased to be in the business of connecting people. For more information on CounterPath UC solutions, and how you can augment VoIP services with collaboration offerings: