Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CounterPath Corporation    PATH

COUNTERPATH CORPORATION

(PATH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CounterPath : UCaaS Trends for 2021

01/08/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 is upon us! A lot happened in the industry in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic drove many workers to transition to working from home. To keep businesses going, many had to adopt reliable UC solutions. When looking specifically at the Unified Communications as a Service market, here are some trends we see dominating in 2021:

1. Increase in the need to extend phone services outside the office

With the uptick in remote working, enterprises and small businesses find themselves needing to extend voice services outside of the walls of the office. A UC solution like Bria Teamsis a powerful communication and collaboration tool that provides a unified communications platform for your team across desktop and mobile devices. The powerful tools in Bria softphones make it easy to connect with team members using a variety of features in a contact-centric interface.

2. Augmentation of voice services with collaboration offerings such as messaging, presence and video conferencing

Outside of voice services, a collaboration tool like Bria Teams allows provides an internet video conferencing software option that is suited for teams that require regular touch points or meetings throughout the week, Bria Teams is the best option. More companies are augmenting their current UC offerings with collaboration services to streamline communications.

3. More companies moving to the cloud or transitioning to solutions that work in both hosted and cloud environments

Cloud solutions are here to stay. While many have already switched to cloud deployments, a good number of businesses are weighing their options and deciding whether to keep their hosted UC set up or transition to a hybrid environment. The decision is complex and depends on a number of factors, but in 2021 flexibility and interoperability are key.

4. Video meetings are a necessity for workforces

If 2020 was the year of anything, it was the year of the video meeting. Zoom proved that the demand for video calling and conferencing was a necessity for global workforces. Moreover, video calling became a way of life for everyone in their private lives. In 2021, there's no doubt that companies who have not embraced video meetings will experience difficulties.

5. Frontline workers will push for UCC in their pockets (i.e. handheld devices)

While knowledge workers have adopted UC in spades, frontline workers have taken a bit longer to hop onto the UC train. Still, it now looks as though frontline workers are embracing the technology, with a focus on handheld and rugged devices.

6. APIs and SDKs will drive integrations and allow teams to insert communications into changing workflows

In the UCspace, interoperability is crucial as it allows vendors to deliver technological flexibilities that ensure cross-platform communications. With APIs and SDKs, new UC entrants can create a technology environment that is tailored to their customers needs.

2021 will have much to offer in the UCaaS space, and we're pleased to be in the business of connecting people. For more information on CounterPath UC solutions, and how you can augment VoIP services with collaboration offerings:

Disclaimer

CounterPath Corporation published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 22:05:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about COUNTERPATH CORPORATION
05:06pCOUNTERPATH : UCaaS Trends for 2021
PU
01/04COUNTERPATH : 10 Tips to Start Speaking at Virtual Events and Conferences in 202..
PU
2020COUNTERPATH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
2020UC FOR DUMMIES : Maximizing Utility for Your Business
PU
2020COUNTERPATH CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
2020COUNTERPATH : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020Dual-Listed CounterPath Reports Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income of $0.04 Per Share, on..
MT
2020COUNTERPATH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2020COUNTERPATH BRIEF : Non-GAAP Net Income of US$0.2 Million, or $0.04 Per Share, F..
MT
2020COUNTERPATH BRIEF : Reports Revenue of US$3.6 Million For Q2 of Fiscal 2021, an ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,10 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2,96 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,9 M 21,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart COUNTERPATH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CounterPath Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTERPATH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Lawrence Karp President & Chief Executive Officer
Terry Hedley Matthews Chairman
Jim OBrien Vice President-Operations & IT
Srinivasa Janaswamy Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Doyle Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTERPATH CORPORATION0.00%22
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-4.57%1 650 381
SEA LIMITED2.46%104 249
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.54%97 957
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.21%58 159
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-1.75%52 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ