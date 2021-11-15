CountPlus : AGM Market Update Presentation

For personal use only

CountPlus Member Firms

The Company continues to expand through acquisition and has implemented the following transactions during the course of FY21:

Seven tuck-in acquisitions

tuck-in acquisitions One merger and OD-P™ transaction

In addition, since 1 July 2021, the Company has announced the following transactions:

Two core-related transactions (Wealth Axis and Accurium)

core-related transactions (Wealth Axis and Accurium) One OD-P™ transaction (Southern Cross Business Advisers)

OD-P™ transaction (Southern Cross Business Advisers) One merger and OD-P™ transaction (Unite Advisory)

The number of partner firms has grown to 22 (from 18 at 30 June 2020).

We have a strong pipeline of firms for investment under the OD-P™ model.

As at the 30th September 2021

Cash position: Gross: $27.0M, Net: $20.9M.

Member Firm EBITA margin: 23% (30/09/2020: 21%).

Aggregate Firm Revenue (ex JobKeeper) is up 3% for the three months to 30 September 2021 compared with the same period in the prior year.

CountPlus does not provide earnings guidance or forward-looking statements regarding financial performance