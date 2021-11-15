Log in
CountPlus : AGM Market Update Presentation

11/15/2021 | 05:52pm EST
ASX announcement

CountPlus Limited

AGM

Market Update

Presentation

16 November 2021 (Sydney)

A copy of the presentation is attached.

This presentation has been authorised for release

to the ASX by the Board of CountPlus Limited.

AGM Market Update Presentation FY21

Contact Details

Matthew Rowe

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director 02 8218 8778 matthew.rowe@countplus.com.au

Laurent Toussaint Chief Financial Officer 02 8218 8778 laurent.toussaint@countplus.com.au

Narelle Wooden

General Counsel & Company Secretary 02 8218 8778 narelle.wooden@countplus.com.au

CountPlus Limited

ABN 11 126 990 832

Level 8, 1 Chifley Square, Sydney, NSW 2000

1

CountPlus FY21 Summary

Adjusted EBITA $11.95M (FY20 $12.39M)

Adjusted NPAT $7.44M (FY20 $7.68M)

Adjusted net profit attributable to CountPlus shareholders $5.30M (FY20 $5.95M)

Firm average profit margin increased to 21.50% (FY20 19.80%) excluding Government assistance

Financial Services Segment Adjusted EBITA $2.08M (FY20 $4.28M)

Earnings from Associate Firms under OD-P™ model $2.50M (FY20 $2.18M)

Aggregate Firm EBITA $23.03M (FY20 $20.19M)

Net cash on hand increased to $21.91M (FY20 $21.11M)

Dividend payable of 1.50 cents per share at FY21 (FY20 1.25 cents per share)

AGM Market Update Presentation FY21

2

CountPlus Member Firms

The Company continues to expand through acquisition and has implemented the following transactions during the course of FY21:

  • Seven tuck-in acquisitions
  • One merger and OD-P™ transaction

In addition, since 1 July 2021, the Company has announced the following transactions:

  • Two core-related transactions (Wealth Axis and Accurium)
  • One OD-P™ transaction (Southern Cross Business Advisers)
  • One merger and OD-P™ transaction (Unite Advisory)

The number of partner firms has grown to 22 (from 18 at 30 June 2020).

We have a strong pipeline of firms for investment under the OD-P™ model.

As at the 30th September 2021

  • Cash position: Gross: $27.0M, Net: $20.9M.
  • Member Firm EBITA margin: 23% (30/09/2020: 21%).
  • Aggregate Firm Revenue (ex JobKeeper) is up 3% for the three months to 30 September 2021 compared with the same period in the prior year.

CountPlus does not provide earnings guidance or forward-looking statements regarding financial performance

AGM Market Update Presentation FY21

3

Count Financial - 30th September 2021

In 2H2021 Count Financial EBT was $0.272M. Count Financial has produced an EBT of

$0.278M for the first quarter of this year.

95% of Count Financial advisers have passed the FASEA exam compared with an industry

average of 76%. The remaining advisers will sit the FASEA exam in November 2021.

82% are relevant degree qualified or greater.

11 Professional Year candidates, with 3 already completed.

21 new firms that have joined Count Financial since the start of 2021

2,013 client remediation matters relating to Count Financial assessed by CBA with $5.667M

in client detriment payments made under the indemnity from CBA. The CBA have provided

a $300M indemnity to cover past conduct.

Count Financial had 244 financial advisers in the network,.

The number of advice documents produced per adviser has increased by 51% in the three

months to 30 September 2021, as compared with the same period in the prior year.

Advice documents

Total

Avg. per adviser

3 months to 30 Sept 20

4,142

17

3 months to 30 Sept 21

6,228

25

Increase

50%

51%

119 firms, 244 Authorised Representatives across Australia with 18 advisers in advanced due diligence to onboard. We have grown our recruitment pipeline to 220 potential adviser opportunities

100,000

Movement in Gross Business Earnings

90,000

80,000

70,000

73,404

60,000

No. of advisers: 244

50,000

57,903

No. of advisers: 315

40,000

AGM Market Update Presentation FY21

4

Accurrium - acquired by CountPlus on 1 November 2021

Accurium is a provider of actuarial certificates to the SMSF market which has c.45% market share

Background

  • Accurium is the market leading provider of actuarial certificates to the SMSF market (~45% market share). The business is based online and is highly automated, using its proprietary actuarial calculator to generate certificates.
  • Prior to the transaction, Accurium was a fully-owned subsidiary of Challenger.
  • Accurium won the CoreData Actuarial Certificate Provider award for the last three years and was awarded the 2021 Best SMSF Education Provider by SMSF Adviser.

The transaction

  • The total purchase consideration is $9.00 million. CountPlus will hold an 85% shareholding in Accurium with Key Management Personnel of Accurium holding 15%, aligning with the CountPlus Owner Drive-Partner(OD-PTM) strategy.
  • Douglas McBirnie will become Managing Director of Accurium and it is anticipated that all current serving team members will be retained by the business.

The opportunity

  • Core related services: the business is online, highly automated and scalable which can generate additional revenues without a significant increase in overheads
  • Education: Accurium is on its pathway to commercialise its leading SMSF education content on a subscription-based model.
  • Cross-sell: Accurium's database of ~2,800 accounting firms and ~11,000 SMSF professionals presents a valuable asset as CountPlus continues to grow its partnerships with core related businesses.

Key Financial highlights

  • FY21 revenue: $7.1M
  • FY21 EBITA: $2.8M

AGM Market Update Presentation FY21

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Countplus Limited published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:49:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
