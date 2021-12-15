Log in
Bondholder's Early Redemption (Put Option)::Voluntary

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States.

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2007)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF 5.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

This is a voluntary announcement made by Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'').

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 7 December 2016, in relation to the issue of the 5.625% senior notes due 2026 (the ''Notes'') by the Company. The Notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

As of the date of this announcement, certain holders of the Notes have exercised their put options under the terms of the Notes and accordingly, and the Company has repurchased and cancelled a principal amount of US$26.31 million of the Notes.

- 1 -

As of the date of this announcement, the outstanding principal amount of the Notes is US$323.69 million.

By order of the Board

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

MO Bin

President and Executive Director

Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC, 15 December 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman), Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman), Mr. MO Bin (President), Ms. YANG Ziying, Mr. YANG Zhicheng, Mr. SONG Jun and Mr. SU Baiyuan. The non-executive director of the Company is Mr. CHEN Chong. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph, Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. TONG Wui Tung, Mr. HUANG Hongyan and Mr. TO Yau Kwok.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
