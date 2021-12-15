Bondholder's Early Redemption (Put Option)::Voluntary

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2007)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF 5.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

This is a voluntary announcement made by Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'').

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 7 December 2016, in relation to the issue of the 5.625% senior notes due 2026 (the ''Notes'') by the Company. The Notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

As of the date of this announcement, certain holders of the Notes have exercised their put options under the terms of the Notes and accordingly, and the Company has repurchased and cancelled a principal amount of US$26.31 million of the Notes.