  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2007   KYG245241032

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

(2007)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  10:59 2022-11-28 pm EST
3.190 HKD   +9.25%
11/28China, Hong Kong stocks jump as policy relief fires up property, banking shares
RE
11/28China Property Stocks Rise as Regulators Step Up Support
DJ
11/28China property shares surge on opening up of equity financing option
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

China Property Stocks Rise as Regulators Step Up Support

11/28/2022 | 10:23pm EST
By Yi Wei Wong


Chinese property developers are up in early Tuesday trade after regulators stepped up support for the embattled sector with some measures aimed at broadening equity-financing channels.

Country Garden Services Holdings Co. rises 16%, Country Garden Holdings Co. jumps 8.6% and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. advances 8.0% in morning trade.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement Monday that it will now allow listed property companies to engage in share issuance, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations and refinancing via non-public offerings, among other steps to help shore up the real-estate market.

The measures signal "a clear turn in policy direction and determination to support the sector," Citi analysts said in a note.

The analysts expect share prices to continue to rebound in the near term, noting other supportive policy measures announced earlier this month. The People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a joint notice earlier in November on financial measures aimed at supporting the stability of the country's real-estate markets.

Despite these new measures, however, Citi thinks property sales could remain under pressure due to Beijing's zero-Covid policy and weakened demand amid the country's economic slowdown.

The property sector has been under severe stress as funding has become increasingly challenging amid defaults, operational inefficiencies and the government's measure tightening last year.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 2222ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.86% 2.74 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 9.25% 3.19 Delayed Quote.-55.20%
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 16.49% 19.78 Delayed Quote.-63.64%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.05% 23.25 Delayed Quote.-40.46%
All news about COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
11/28China, Hong Kong stocks jump as policy relief fires up property, banking shares
RE
11/28China Property Stocks Rise as Regulators Step Up Support
DJ
11/28China property shares surge on opening up of equity financing option
RE
11/25MarketScreener's World Press Review: November 25, 20..
MS
11/23Chinese property stocks rally as banks pledge $38 billion in credit support
RE
11/23Chinese property stocks rally as banks pledge credit support to developers
RE
11/23China's Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 billion - Securities Times
RE
11/23Chinese Property Sector Rises After Banks Extend Funding Support
DJ
11/15Global markets live: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Infineon, Home Depo..
MS
11/15Country Garden Seeks $500 Million in Private Placement to Pay Offshore Debts; Shares Sl..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
