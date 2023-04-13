Advanced search
    2007   KYG245241032

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

(2007)
04:08:18 2023-04-13
2.360 HKD   -2.07%
06:36aChina home builder Country Garden gets $115 million private loan
RE
04/11Hong Kong Property Stocks Get Boost From First-Quarter Sales, Bullish Bet
DJ
04/04Country Garden Logs 25 Billion Yuan in March Contracted Sales
MT
China home builder Country Garden gets $115 million private loan

04/13/2023
Logo of property developer Country Garden is seen on a building in Dalian

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings, one of China's biggest property developers, has obtained a HK$900 million ($114.65 million) loan from a private lender to refinance a bank loan, two people familiar with the matter said.

A large chunk of the loan, offered to a subsidiary of Country Garden by Hong Kong based investment company Flow Capital (HK) Ltd, will be used to repay a Hong Kong loan owed by the developer, worth around HK$700 million, according to one of the two sources.

The new loan will have a two-year tenure and will be backed by guarantees from Country Garden's listed parent company and a Hong Kong property, the two sources said. The interest rate charged by the lender was not immediately clear.

The loan came after Country Garden posted its first net loss since listing in 2007, as China's property sector reeled under a debt crisis and sluggish sales.

Bloomberg earlier reported on Thursday afternoon that Country Garden had received the loan.

Country Garden declined to comment. Its shares fell 2% on Thursday, taking its slump over the last year to around 60%.

($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Xie Yu in Hong Kong and Shuyan Wang in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 424 B 61 710 M 61 710 M
Net income 2022 2 704 M 393 M 393 M
Net Debt 2022 154 B 22 366 M 22 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 57 745 M 8 399 M 8 399 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 69 932
Free-Float 40,6%
Managers and Directors
Yong Hong Mei Chief Executive Officer
Bin Mo President & Executive Director
Bi Jun Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hui Yan Yang Chairman
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-9.74%8 399
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.46%40 791
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.95%35 382
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.40%29 698
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.40%26 447
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 014
