More about the company
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of properties. The Company operates its business through five segments: Property Development segment, Construction Fitting and Decoration segment, Property Investment segment, Property Management segment and Hotel Operation segment. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Wuhan Country Garden Lianfa Investment Co., Ltd, Jurong Country Garden Property Development Co., Ltd and Chuzhou Country Garden Property Development Co., Ltd.