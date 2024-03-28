Stock 2007 COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

Equities

2007

KYG245241032

Real Estate Development & Operations

Market Closed - Hong Kong S.E.
Other stock markets
 04:08:03 2024-03-28 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.485 HKD +1.04% Intraday chart for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited -10.19% -37.82%
Mar. 27 China's Country Garden hires Kroll to carry out liquidation analysis, sources say RE
Mar. 22 China property firm Longfor says it can make May bond payment but profit halves RE

This article is reserved for members

Already a member?

Log In

Not a member ?

Free registration

Latest news about Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

China's Country Garden hires Kroll to carry out liquidation analysis, sources say RE
China property firm Longfor says it can make May bond payment but profit halves RE
Chinese developer Vanke's credit pursuit clouded by clamour for collateral RE
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited Announces Board and Committee Members Changes CI
Country Garden Misses 96 Million Yuan Bond Interest Payment MT
Asia stocks steady; Nikkei bruised by BOJ pivot bets RE
China stocks fall as Country Garden drags property developers lower RE
Country Garden plans to raise fund for missed onshore coupon payment within grace period RE
Country Garden onshore bondholders have not received coupon payment, news site reports RE
China Vanke's shares, bonds jump after reassurance on operations, refinancing RE
China asks large banks to support Vanke in rare intervention, sources say RE
China asks large banks to support Vanke in rare intervention, sources say RE
Bond trustee becomes new petitioner to liquidate China developer Kaisa RE
Country Garden lenders' group hires advisers for debt revamp talks, sources say RE
Chinese developers resume UK commercial property retreat RE
Country Garden Holdings Logs 3.7 Billion Yuan Contracted Sales in February; Shares Fall 5% MT
China Vanke assures dollar bond repayment process 'orderly' amid liquidity worries RE
Country Garden Holdings May Seek Court's Validation for Share Transfer MT
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited Announces Unaudited Sales Results for the Month of February 2024 CI
Country Garden says 217 projects included in 'White List' as of March 3 RE
Country Garden may apply for court order to validate share transfer RE
Country Garden faces heat from liquidation suit to get cracking on debt revamp talks RE
Deutsche Bank to file liquidation suit against Chinese developer Shimao, sources say RE
Country Garden Faces Winding-Up Petition in Hong Kong Court MT
Iron ore hemmed in tight range as investors reassess China demand prospects RE

Chart Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

Chart Country Garden Holdings Company Limited
More charts

Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of properties. The Company operates its business through five segments: Property Development segment, Construction Fitting and Decoration segment, Property Investment segment, Property Management segment and Hotel Operation segment. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Wuhan Country Garden Lianfa Investment Co., Ltd, Jurong Country Garden Property Development Co., Ltd and Chuzhou Country Garden Property Development Co., Ltd.
Sector
Real Estate Development & Operations
Calendar
2024-03-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
0.4434 CNY
Average target price
0.5831 CNY
Spread / Average Target
+31.50%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Real Estate Development & Operations

1st Jan change Capi.
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED Stock Country Garden Holdings Company Limited
-37.82% 1.7B
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. Stock Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
+40.85% 30.14B
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED Stock Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
-10.66% 28.17B
DLF LIMITED Stock DLF Limited
+23.49% 26.16B
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD. Stock Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.
+41.28% 22.99B
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED Stock China Resources Land Limited
-11.61% 22.42B
EMAAR PROPERTIES Stock Emaar Properties
+2.90% 19.71B
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Stock Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
+33.91% 17.23B
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. Stock SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
-0.61% 16.79B
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd.
-4.65% 15.63B
Other Real Estate Development & Operations
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Country Garden Holdings Company Limited - Hong Kong S.E.
  4. News Country Garden Holdings Company Limited
  5. China's Country Garden delays publication of 2023 financial results