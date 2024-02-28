Feb 28 (Reuters) - China's Country Garden Holdings said on Wednesday a winding-up petition was filed by Ever Credit Ltd against the property developer for not repaying a term loan facility worth HK$1.6 billion ($204.49 million). ($1 = 7.8244 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
