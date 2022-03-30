Country Garden 2021 Net Profit Fell But Liquidity Position Improved

By Yongchang Chin



Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.'s full-year net profit fell although the developer also reported an improving debt profile.

The company posted a 2021 net profit of 26.80 billion yuan ($4.21 billion) compared with a CNY35.02 billion profit in 2020, it said Wednesday.

Profits fell even as revenue in 2021 rose to CNY523.06 billion from 2020's CNY462.86 billion, the company said. Revenue from sales of properties was CNY507.48 billion versus CNY449.34 billion.

The drop in profits despite higher revenue came as the developer's liquidity position improved, with its net gearing ratio at end-2021 falling 10.2 percentage points from a year ago to 45.4%. Its total debt at end-2021 was CNY317.92 billion and available cash was CNY181.30 billion, Country Garden said.

"In the past year, the property development sector underwent turbulences and upheavals, the property market cooled down and the financial institutions' risk preference started to shrink," Country Garden said.

Country Garden proposed a final dividend of CNY0.1012 a share, bringing the total annual dividend to CNY0.3130 a share.

