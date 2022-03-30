Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2007   KYG245241032

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

(2007)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Country Garden 2021 Net Profit Fell But Liquidity Position Improved

03/30/2022 | 01:39am EDT
By Yongchang Chin

Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.'s full-year net profit fell although the developer also reported an improving debt profile.

The company posted a 2021 net profit of 26.80 billion yuan ($4.21 billion) compared with a CNY35.02 billion profit in 2020, it said Wednesday.

Profits fell even as revenue in 2021 rose to CNY523.06 billion from 2020's CNY462.86 billion, the company said. Revenue from sales of properties was CNY507.48 billion versus CNY449.34 billion.

The drop in profits despite higher revenue came as the developer's liquidity position improved, with its net gearing ratio at end-2021 falling 10.2 percentage points from a year ago to 45.4%. Its total debt at end-2021 was CNY317.92 billion and available cash was CNY181.30 billion, Country Garden said.

"In the past year, the property development sector underwent turbulences and upheavals, the property market cooled down and the financial institutions' risk preference started to shrink," Country Garden said.

Country Garden proposed a final dividend of CNY0.1012 a share, bringing the total annual dividend to CNY0.3130 a share.


Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 0138ET

Financials
Sales 2021 522 B 82 017 M 82 017 M
Net income 2021 33 984 M 5 341 M 5 341 M
Net Debt 2021 154 B 24 214 M 24 214 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,07x
Yield 2021 9,26%
Capitalization 106 B 16 715 M 16 715 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 146 736
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,65 CNY
Average target price 7,36 CNY
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Mo President & Executive Director
Bi Jun Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kwok Keung Yeung Co-Chairman
Hui Yan Yang Co-Chairman
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-17.34%16 715
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.11%35 401
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.66%33 200
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.15%32 606
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.49%31 823
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.04%29 913