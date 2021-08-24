Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2007   KYG245241032

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2007)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Country Garden : Cash Dividend with Scrip Option Announcement for Equity Issuer (First Submission)

08/24/2021 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
04:44aCOUNTRY GARDEN : Cash Dividend with Scrip Option Announcement for Equity Issuer ..
PU
08/23Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 1.1% in Tech Rally, Bargain-Hunting
MT
08/12MARKET CHATTER : Vanke, Country Garden End Talks to Buy Evergrande's Property Ma..
MT
08/11MARKET CHATTER : Vanke, Country Garden in Talks to Buy Evergrande Assets
MT
08/09Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.4% on Bank, Property Issues; Tech Sector Slips
MT
08/06COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES : Acquires Business Manager for Nearly $3 Million; Share..
MT
08/05Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.8% on Delta Fears, Tech Decline
MT
08/05COUNTRY GARDEN : Contracted Sales Exceed $8 Billion in July
MT
08/04Country Garden Holdings Company Limited Reports Sales Results for the Month o..
CI
08/02Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 1.1% on Property Shares Rebound; Shanghai Gains 2%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 533 B 82 313 M 82 313 M
Net income 2021 40 132 M 6 196 M 6 196 M
Net Debt 2021 153 B 23 680 M 23 680 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,73x
Yield 2021 7,57%
Capitalization 151 B 23 329 M 23 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 146 950
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 6,82 CNY
Average target price 9,35 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Mo President & Executive Director
Bi Jun Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kwok Keung Yeung Co-Chairman
Hui Yan Yang Co-Chairman
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-23.60%23 329
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED13.10%42 036
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.93%28 384
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.58%25 262
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.78%25 128
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED28.39%23 995