  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2007   KYG245241032

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

(2007)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-07-26 pm EDT
3.210 HKD   -13.71%
12:14aCountry Garden Holdings' Shares Fall on Placement Plan
DJ
07/26Chinese property developer country garden set to open down 11.3%…
RE
07/26China's Country Garden plans $360 million share sale to refinance debt
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Country Garden Holdings' Shares Fall on Placement Plan

07/27/2022 | 12:14am EDT
By Clarence Leong


Shares of Country Garden Holdings Co. fell after the company said it will place new shares at a discount to raise funds, as sluggish property sales in China crimp developers' finances.

The Chinese home builder's stock fell 14% to HK$3.20 in Wednesday morning trade in Hong Kong and was headed toward the biggest one-day percentage drop since March. It has lost 54% so far this year.

Country Garden said in a filing Wednesday that it plans to raise 2.83 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$360.5 million) gross proceeds from the share placement. Each stock will be placed at HK$3.25, representing a 13% discount to its Tuesday's close.

The developer said proceeds would be used to refinance existing offshore debt, for general working capital and future development purposes.

Country Garden, one of China's largest private developers, posted a 35% on-year fall in contracted sales for June, following declines of 50% for May and 57% in April.

While debt repayment deadlines loom for Country Garden and other developers, property sales have remained downbeat amid weak home-buyer demand.

Shares of other Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers were also lower Wednesday. China Resources Land Ltd., Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. were recently down by between 2.0% and 3.9%.

The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index was 1.6% lower at 20575.00.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 0013ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED -2.19% 33.55 Delayed Quote.0.91%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. -13.71% 3.21 Delayed Quote.-52.60%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.41% 28.15 Delayed Quote.-22.62%
