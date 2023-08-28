KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Country Garden said on Monday that its Malaysia and Singapore operations were stable, and that its $100 billion Forest City project in Malaysia was proceeding as per its plan. Its Singapore-Malaysia unit said in a statement that the company has sufficient net assets and sufficient land reserves. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)
Country Garden says Malaysia and Singapore operations are stable
Today at 12:40 am
