BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Country Garden said on Saturday it had repaid two onshore bond coupons before the grace period expires on Monday. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by William Mallard)
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited
Equities
2007
KYG245241032
Real Estate Development & Operations
|Country Garden says it has repaid onshore coupons within grace period
|Country Garden Delays Interest Payment by 3 Working Days
