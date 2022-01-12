Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2007   KYG245241032

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2007)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rises most in three months on tech boost

01/12/2022 | 03:27am EST
* Hang Seng index ends up 2.79%; biggest daily jump since Oct

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 2.91%

* HSI financial sector sub-index is 1.2% higher; property sector down 0.3%

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's main Hang Seng index logged its biggest daily percentage gain in three months on Wednesday as a less hawkish-than-expected testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell lifted tech shares across the region.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 663.11 points or 2.79% at 24,402.17, its biggest daily percentage rise since Oct. 7.

** Tech firms led gains, with an index tracking the sector also rising by its most in three months to finish up 5.64%.

** Tech firms are leading a global rebound in equities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave less hawkish than expected comments in a testimony to Congress.

** Hong Kong's tech index is up 4% so far this year after tumbling by nearly a third in 2021 on investor concerns over tightening regulatory controls.

** Investors were also encouraged by slower-than-expected producer prices growth in China in December, which is expected offer more room for loosening monetary policy.

** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.91% to 8,612.85, its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 7.

** The mainland properties index was a notable underperformer on Wednesday, falling 1.38% amid continued concerns over the ability of developers to service their debts.

** Property firms controlled by developers Shimao Group Holdings, Kaisa Group Holdings and Greenland Group were named on a list of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial paper payments.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was JD.Com Inc, which gained 10.98%, while the biggest loser was developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which fell 2.71%.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.84% at 3,597.43 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was 1.53% firmer, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.92%. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 0.68% 7.37 End-of-day quote.6.50%
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LIMITED -1.08% 4.6 End-of-day quote.5.99%
HANG SENG 2.82% 24372.33 Real-time Quote.1.31%
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. 1.15% 0.88 End-of-day quote.12.82%
NIKKEI 225 1.92% 28765.66 Real-time Quote.-1.09%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.00% 4399.04 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.00% 4144.06 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.54% 5.63 End-of-day quote.10.39%
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 529 B 83 067 M 83 067 M
Net income 2021 35 906 M 5 641 M 5 641 M
Net Debt 2021 159 B 25 057 M 25 057 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,74x
Yield 2021 7,79%
Capitalization 139 B 21 765 M 21 799 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 146 736
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Technical analysis trends COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 6,03 CNY
Average target price 8,11 CNY
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Mo President & Executive Director
Bi Jun Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kwok Keung Yeung Co-Chairman
Hui Yan Yang Co-Chairman
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED6.50%21 765
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.53%35 349
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.74%33 524
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.40%32 141
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED23.78%32 080
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.39%30 348