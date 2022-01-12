Hong Kong's Hang Seng rises most in three months on tech boost

* Hang Seng index ends up 2.79%; biggest daily jump since
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's main Hang Seng index logged
its biggest daily percentage gain in three months on Wednesday
as a less hawkish-than-expected testimony from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell lifted tech shares across the
region.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
663.11 points or 2.79% at 24,402.17, its biggest daily
percentage rise since Oct. 7.
** Tech firms led gains, with an index tracking the sector
also rising by its most in three months to finish up
5.64%.
** Tech firms are leading a global rebound in equities after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave less hawkish
than expected comments in a testimony to Congress.
** Hong Kong's tech index is up 4% so far this year after
tumbling by nearly a third in 2021 on investor concerns over
tightening regulatory controls.
** Investors were also encouraged by slower-than-expected
producer prices growth in China in December, which is expected
offer more room for loosening monetary policy.
** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.91%
to 8,612.85, its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 7.
** The mainland properties index was a notable
underperformer on Wednesday, falling 1.38% amid continued
concerns over the ability of developers to service their debts.
** Property firms controlled by developers Shimao Group
Holdings, Kaisa Group Holdings and Greenland Group were named on
a list of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial
paper payments.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was JD.Com Inc,
which gained 10.98%, while the biggest loser was developer
Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which fell 2.71%.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up
0.84% at 3,597.43 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended up 1%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was 1.53% firmer, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 1.92%.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)