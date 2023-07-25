0251 GMT - Country Garden Holdings is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, as shares rallied Tuesday after slumping on Monday. Shares of China's largest privately owned developer fell 8.7% in Hong Kong on Monday, after JPMorgan analysts recommended investors reduce their exposure, partly because of a recent drop in its bond prices. On Tuesday, shares rose by as much as 17% after China's top leadership pledged more policy support and adjustments to property policy, hinting at easing measures targeted at the struggling property sector. China's Politburo, the country's top decision-making body, met Monday to discuss ways to respond to data last week that showed nearly flat quarter-on-quarter economic growth. Though no specific stimulus was announced, some market watchers are cautiously optimistic. "The supportive stance has marginally exceeded our conservative expectation" with top-level acknowledgment on substantial changes in property demand and supply dynamics, Citi analysts said in a note. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

