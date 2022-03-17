Asian stocks rally as fears ease over Ukraine, Fed and China

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong led strong gains in
Asian stock markets on Thursday, buoyed by signs of progress in
peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and by expectations of
more support for China's wobbly economy.
Pan-European stock futures also looked set for a
firmer open, pointing 0.21% higher. U.S. stock futures
indicated a slightly lower restart, but followed a 2.2% surge
for the S&P 500 overnight.
Investors took in stride the long expected start of monetary
tightening in the United States.
Treasury yields eased a little after spiking to nearly
three-year highs overnight - with shorter-end yields rising more
to flatten the curve - after the Fed on Wednesday raised the
policy rate for the first time since 2018.
The Fed increased rates by a quarter point, as expected,
and telegraphed equivalent hikes at every meeting for the
remainder of this year to aggressively curb inflation.
The dollar, though, remained on the back foot and oil
stabilized well south of recent multi-year highs amid signs of
material progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine to end a
three-week-old invasion that Moscow says is a "special military
operation" to demilitarize its neighbour.
Meanwhile, investors' concerns about a sharp slowdown in
China, which is battling a spreading COVID-19 outbreak with
ultra-restrictive measures, were assuaged after Vice Premier Liu
He on Wednesday signalled more stimulus to support the economy
and markets, with additional supportive comments coming from the
country's central bank, the securities regulator and elsewhere.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped more than 5%, adding to
Wednesday's 9% surge. Beaten down sectors including tech and
real estate soared, with Country Garden Services Holdings
and Country Garden Holdings climbing about
28% and 26%, respectively. Alibaba Group Holdings
leapt 9%.
Chinese blue chips gained 2.3%, extending the
previous day's 4.3% rebound.
Japan also saw outsized gains, with the Nikkei
vaulting 3.5% and touching a two-week peak.
An MSCI index of regional shares rallied 3%.
Wall Street stayed strong despite the Fed's more hawkish
tilt because Chair Jerome Powell "emphasised that the economy
was strong enough to withstand hikes, saying he wasn't concerned
by the possibility of a recession," National Australia Bank
economist Taylor Nugent wrote in a client note.
Glimmers of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks had
already boosted market sentiment, along with the positive
comments from Chinese officials, Nugent said.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 2.002% after
the Fed decision before easing to 1.9159% in Tokyo trading,
while the 10-year yield jumped to 2.2460% and then
eased to 2.1403%. Both overnight levels were the highest since
May 2019.
The safe-haven greenback remained out of favour, though,
amid the improvement in market sentiment, and while the outcome
of the Fed meeting was on the hawkish side, analysts saw it as
within the bounds of market expectations.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against
six major peers, was slightly weaker at 98.476 after declining
0.47% on Wednesday.
Where the dollar showed some strength was against Japan's
currency, standing at 118.82 yen, not too far from the
more than six year high of 119.13 reached overnight amid a
widening monetary policy gap. The Bank of Japan is widely seen
keeping stimulus ultra-easy on Friday as the economy continues
to sputter.
The euro eased slightly to $1.1029, but holding on
to most of Wednesday's 0.74% bounce. Sterling stayed
firm, trading at $1.3156 after rallying 0.77% in the previous
session. The Bank of England announces policy later on Thursday
and is expected to hike rates by an additional quarter point.
Crude oil rebounded on Thursday after the International
Energy Agency (IEA) said a decline in oil demand due to higher
prices would not offset the massive supply shortfall caused by a
shut-in of Russian oil supplies.
Brent crude futures were up about $1.76, or 1.8%, to
$98.02 a barrel, compared with a recent peak of $129.30. U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.66, or
1.75%, to $95.04 a barrel, versus a top earlier this month of
$124.58.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Jane Wardell and Kim
Coghill)