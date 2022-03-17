Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6098   KYG2453A1085

COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(6098)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/17 02:55:08 am EDT
37.95 HKD   +27.56%
02:56aAsian stocks rally as fears ease over Ukraine, Fed and China
RE
03/15Hong Kong Extends Slump; Down 5.7% as Property, Tech Issues Plunge
MT
03/14Asian Stock Markets Choppy As Hong Kong Slumps
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asian stocks rally as fears ease over Ukraine, Fed and China

03/17/2022 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong led strong gains in Asian stock markets on Thursday, buoyed by signs of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and by expectations of more support for China's wobbly economy.

Pan-European stock futures also looked set for a firmer open, pointing 0.21% higher. U.S. stock futures indicated a slightly lower restart, but followed a 2.2% surge for the S&P 500 overnight.

Investors took in stride the long expected start of monetary tightening in the United States.

Treasury yields eased a little after spiking to nearly three-year highs overnight - with shorter-end yields rising more to flatten the curve - after the Fed on Wednesday raised the policy rate for the first time since 2018.

The Fed increased rates by a quarter point, as expected, and telegraphed equivalent hikes at every meeting for the remainder of this year to aggressively curb inflation.

The dollar, though, remained on the back foot and oil stabilized well south of recent multi-year highs amid signs of material progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine to end a three-week-old invasion that Moscow says is a "special military operation" to demilitarize its neighbour.

Meanwhile, investors' concerns about a sharp slowdown in China, which is battling a spreading COVID-19 outbreak with ultra-restrictive measures, were assuaged after Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday signalled more stimulus to support the economy and markets, with additional supportive comments coming from the country's central bank, the securities regulator and elsewhere.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped more than 5%, adding to Wednesday's 9% surge. Beaten down sectors including tech and real estate soared, with Country Garden Services Holdings and Country Garden Holdings climbing about 28% and 26%, respectively. Alibaba Group Holdings leapt 9%.

Chinese blue chips gained 2.3%, extending the previous day's 4.3% rebound.

Japan also saw outsized gains, with the Nikkei vaulting 3.5% and touching a two-week peak.

An MSCI index of regional shares rallied 3%.

Wall Street stayed strong despite the Fed's more hawkish tilt because Chair Jerome Powell "emphasised that the economy was strong enough to withstand hikes, saying he wasn't concerned by the possibility of a recession," National Australia Bank economist Taylor Nugent wrote in a client note.

Glimmers of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks had already boosted market sentiment, along with the positive comments from Chinese officials, Nugent said.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 2.002% after the Fed decision before easing to 1.9159% in Tokyo trading, while the 10-year yield jumped to 2.2460% and then eased to 2.1403%. Both overnight levels were the highest since May 2019.

The safe-haven greenback remained out of favour, though, amid the improvement in market sentiment, and while the outcome of the Fed meeting was on the hawkish side, analysts saw it as within the bounds of market expectations.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was slightly weaker at 98.476 after declining 0.47% on Wednesday.

Where the dollar showed some strength was against Japan's currency, standing at 118.82 yen, not too far from the more than six year high of 119.13 reached overnight amid a widening monetary policy gap. The Bank of Japan is widely seen keeping stimulus ultra-easy on Friday as the economy continues to sputter.

The euro eased slightly to $1.1029, but holding on to most of Wednesday's 0.74% bounce. Sterling stayed firm, trading at $1.3156 after rallying 0.77% in the previous session. The Bank of England announces policy later on Thursday and is expected to hike rates by an additional quarter point.

Crude oil rebounded on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said a decline in oil demand due to higher prices would not offset the massive supply shortfall caused by a shut-in of Russian oil supplies.

Brent crude futures were up about $1.76, or 1.8%, to $98.02 a barrel, compared with a recent peak of $129.30. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.66, or 1.75%, to $95.04 a barrel, versus a top earlier this month of $124.58.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Jane Wardell and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 27.94% 5.5 Delayed Quote.-37.43%
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 28.40% 37.95 Delayed Quote.-36.30%
All news about COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
02:56aAsian stocks rally as fears ease over Ukraine, Fed and China
RE
03/15Hong Kong Extends Slump; Down 5.7% as Property, Tech Issues Plunge
MT
03/14Asian Stock Markets Choppy As Hong Kong Slumps
MT
03/14Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 5% as Property, Tech Sectors Plummet
MT
03/10Hong Kong Up 1.2% on Softer Oil, Ukraine-Russia Talks
MT
03/10Country Garden Services Sees Over 50% Rise in 2021 Profit; Shares Fall 5%
MT
03/10Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidanc..
CI
03/08Hong Kong Down 1.4%, Property and Tech Issues Renew Slide on Oil, Ukraine Outlooks
MT
02/25Certain Ordinary Shares of Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited are subject..
CI
02/18Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 1.9% on Tech Slump; Property Issues Rally
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 733 M 4 052 M 4 052 M
Net income 2021 4 290 M 675 M 675 M
Net cash 2021 20 575 M 3 239 M 3 239 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 81 294 M 12 800 M 12 800 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 179 291
Free-Float -
Chart COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 24,16 CNY
Average target price 64,19 CNY
Spread / Average Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang Jiang Li General Manager & Executive Director
Peng Huang Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Hui Yan Yang Chairman
Shun Song Gong Chief Operating Officer
Wen Jue Mei Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-36.30%12 800
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED1.24%8 544
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-47.09%4 378
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-20.80%2 898
KATITAS CO., LTD.-22.49%2 240
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.-25.42%2 227