SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Monday even as measures were announced to spur private investment, while traders looked for policy signals from a Politburo meeting likely happening at the end of this week. Hong Kong shares also fell, dragged by property and tech stocks.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 2.1%.

** China's state planner on Monday unveiled measures that seek to promote and spur private investment in some infrastructure sectors, adding it will strengthen financing support for private projects.

** However, the market did not react positively.

** Consumer staples stocks erased gains from the previous session, down 1.1%.

** Hong Kong-listed property developer Country Garden and property service arm Country Garden Services Holdings tumbled, extending losses from the previous week on debt concerns.

** Mainland property companies listed in Hong Kong slumped more than 6.4%, the biggest single-day decline in seven months.

** Tech stocks listed in Hong Kong also slipped. Alibaba shares were down 1.9% after the company said on Sunday it had decided not to participate in a proposed repurchase of shares by affiliate Ant Group but would maintain its shareholding in the company.

** Steps announced by policymakers last week to boost consumption also had a limited impact on the market and all eyes are now on the July Politburo meeting, likely to take place at the end of this week.

** "The attention on the probable meeting and statement tells you how desperate the market is for additional stimulus measures from Beijing," said Alvin Tan at RBC Capital Markets.

** "I am doubtful that we will see significant measures." (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)