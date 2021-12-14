Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6098   KYG2453A1085

COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(6098)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China shares fall as Omicron variant, debt risks weigh

12/14/2021 | 12:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's main Shanghai stock market fell on Tuesday, pressured by losses in materials, financial and consumer discrectionary firms, while concerns about the Omicron variant and developers' debt risks weighed on Hong Kong's Hang Seng.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.31% at 3,669.84 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.38%, with the resources sector lost 2.07%, the financial sector sub-index slipped 0.84% while consumer discretionary firms were down 1.56%

** The broader market came under pressure as several companies in one of China's biggest manufacturing hubs suspended operations amid attempts to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

** The real-estate index fell 1.91%, a day after concerns around debt risks saw bonds issued by Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd suspended from trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

** China securities regulator said on Monday it would properly resolve bond default risks and crack down on "fake financial exchanges" after holding a meeting to discuss instructions from last week's Central Economic Work Conference.

** Shimao's shares fell 2.73% on Tuesday while Shimao Group Holdings' shares in Hong Kong plunged 11.86%. Losses among mainland developers in Hong Kong knocked 5.57% off a sub-index tracking the sector.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, down 10.81%, Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd down 8.65% and Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which fell 8.46%.

** More broadly, Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.4% to 8,431.06, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.26% at 23,653.16.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.06%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.1% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.1%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.74% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.85%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3655 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.368. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.45% 4.520416 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.16% 8.4014 Delayed Quote.-5.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.16% 4.963 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -3.06% 7.29 End-of-day quote.-32.00%
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -2.41% 52.6 End-of-day quote.0.29%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.08% 7.177 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED -5.13% 3.33 End-of-day quote.-62.75%
HANG SENG 0.14% 23997.89 Real-time Quote.-12.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.21% 0.083842 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
NIKKEI 225 0.71% 28640.49 Real-time Quote.3.62%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.07% 4596.95 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.29% 4341.89 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD. -2.65% 3.3 End-of-day quote.-28.42%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.60% 2680.8719 Real-time Quote.9.33%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.16% 7.08 End-of-day quote.-71.34%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -7.92% 14.18 End-of-day quote.-50.51%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.3718 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.03% 6.3649 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
All news about COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
12:11aChina shares fall as Omicron variant, debt risks weigh
RE
12/07Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 2.7%, Property and Tech Sectors Surge
MT
12/07Hong Kong Stocks Rally on Reserve Ratio Cut; Property Counters Jump on Easing Signals
MT
12/05Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS
RE
11/29Country Garden Raises $1 Billion in Private Placement to Fund Expansion
MT
11/21China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out
RE
11/19Hong Kong Hang Seng Retreats 1.1% Despite Property-Sector Gains
MT
11/19Hong Kong Stocks Post Three-Day Rout; Country Garden Tumbles 9%
MT
11/18Country Garden Services Confirms $1 Billion Private Placement to Bankroll Expansion; Sh..
MT
11/18Country Garden Services stock set to slide 11.8% after $1 billion share sale
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 26 173 M 4 112 M 4 112 M
Net income 2021 4 262 M 670 M 670 M
Net cash 2021 21 227 M 3 335 M 3 335 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 145 B 22 697 M 22 705 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 179 291
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 42,93 CNY
Average target price 69,73 CNY
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang Jiang Li General Manager & Executive Director
Peng Huang Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Hui Yan Yang Chairman
Shun Song Gong Chief Operating Officer
Wen Jue Mei Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.29%23 268
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED9.60%11 853
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-34.10%9 177
REDFIN CORPORATION-41.47%4 237
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-5.16%4 101
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.-17.97%3 300