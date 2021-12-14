China shares fall as Omicron variant, debt risks weigh

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's main Shanghai stock
market fell on Tuesday, pressured by losses in
materials, financial and consumer discrectionary firms, while
concerns about the Omicron variant and developers' debt risks
weighed on Hong Kong's Hang Seng.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index
was down 0.31% at 3,669.84 points.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.38%,
with the resources sector lost 2.07%, the financial
sector sub-index slipped 0.84% while consumer
discretionary firms were down 1.56%
** The broader market came under pressure as several
companies in one of China's biggest manufacturing hubs suspended
operations amid attempts to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.
** The real-estate index fell 1.91%, a day
after concerns around debt risks saw bonds issued by Shanghai
Shimao Co Ltd suspended from trade on the Shanghai
Stock Exchange.
** China securities regulator said on Monday it would
properly resolve bond default risks and crack down on "fake
financial exchanges" after holding a meeting to discuss
instructions from last week's Central Economic Work Conference.
** Shimao's shares fell 2.73% on Tuesday while Shimao Group
Holdings' shares in Hong Kong plunged 11.86%. Losses
among mainland developers in Hong Kong knocked 5.57% off a
sub-index tracking the sector.
** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners
were Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, down
10.81%, Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd down
8.65% and Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which fell 8.46%.
** More broadly, Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong
fell 1.4% to 8,431.06, while the Hang Seng Index
was down 1.26% at 23,653.16.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.06%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.1%
and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.1%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.74% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.85%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.3655 per U.S. dollar,
0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.368.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)