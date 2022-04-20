China stocks end lower as cenbank unexpectedly keeps key rate steady

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on
Wednesday after the central bank surprisingly kept its benchmark
lending rates unchanged, despite frequent government pledges to
support a slowing economy hit by the worst COVID-19 outbreak in
two years.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.6%, to 4,070.79,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4% to 3,151.05
points.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.4% to 20,944.67, while the
China Enterprises Index lost 1.0% to 7,098.29 points.
** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was
kept at 3.70% and the five-year LPR was
unchanged at 4.60%, which markets see as Beijing's cautious
approach to rolling out more easing measures.
** "Due to limited space on cutting RRR (reserve requirement
ratio) and rates, Beijing will increasingly focus on credit
easing, especially on the local government financing and the
property sector, the two conventional growth drivers," Nomura
said in a note.
** China will step up financial support for technology
innovation and ensure the security and stability of its supply
chains, State TV cited a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping
as saying.
** China's central bank urged financial institutions to step
up support for the contact-intensive service sector and small
firms impacted by COVID-19, and vowed to keep property sector
financing stable and orderly.
** Consumer staples edged up 0.5% and tourism firms
gained 1.4%, while real estate developers
slumped 5.8%.
** Energy and machinery stocks fell
4.8% and 3.8%, respectively. New energy shares fell
4%, with battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL)
slumping 7.6% to end at a near 11-month low.
** If lockdowns in China cause further disruptions to global
supply chains, the Federal Reserve will need to take even more
aggressive action to bring down "much too high" inflation,
Minneapolis Fed President said.
** Mainland China reported 19,927 new COVID-19 cases for
April 19, down from 21,600 new cases a day earlier.
** Shanghai reported on Wednesday no new cases of COVID-19
outside quarantined areas in two districts, raising hopes that
the tide was turning in its battle against the epidemic, with
some factories around the city making a gradual return to work.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged down
0.5%, while mainland property developers tumbled more
than 5%.
** Property managenment service provider Country Garden
Service Holdings slumped more than 10% to become the
biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index.
** China's largest offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd
fell 4.1% ahead of its A-share debut in Shanghai on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V and Amy
Caren Daniel)