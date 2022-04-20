Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6098   KYG2453A1085

COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(6098)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/20 04:08:43 am EDT
32.65 HKD   -10.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks end lower as cenbank unexpectedly keeps key rate steady

04/20/2022 | 04:46am EDT
SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the central bank surprisingly kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, despite frequent government pledges to support a slowing economy hit by the worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.6%, to 4,070.79, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4% to 3,151.05 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4% to 20,944.67, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0% to 7,098.29 points.

** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.70% and the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.60%, which markets see as Beijing's cautious approach to rolling out more easing measures.

** "Due to limited space on cutting RRR (reserve requirement ratio) and rates, Beijing will increasingly focus on credit easing, especially on the local government financing and the property sector, the two conventional growth drivers," Nomura said in a note.

** China will step up financial support for technology innovation and ensure the security and stability of its supply chains, State TV cited a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping as saying.

** China's central bank urged financial institutions to step up support for the contact-intensive service sector and small firms impacted by COVID-19, and vowed to keep property sector financing stable and orderly.

** Consumer staples edged up 0.5% and tourism firms gained 1.4%, while real estate developers slumped 5.8%.

** Energy and machinery stocks fell 4.8% and 3.8%, respectively. New energy shares fell 4%, with battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) slumping 7.6% to end at a near 11-month low.

** If lockdowns in China cause further disruptions to global supply chains, the Federal Reserve will need to take even more aggressive action to bring down "much too high" inflation, Minneapolis Fed President said.

** Mainland China reported 19,927 new COVID-19 cases for April 19, down from 21,600 new cases a day earlier.

** Shanghai reported on Wednesday no new cases of COVID-19 outside quarantined areas in two districts, raising hopes that the tide was turning in its battle against the epidemic, with some factories around the city making a gradual return to work.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged down 0.5%, while mainland property developers tumbled more than 5%.

** Property managenment service provider Country Garden Service Holdings slumped more than 10% to become the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index.

** China's largest offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd fell 4.1% ahead of its A-share debut in Shanghai on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V and Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.55% 0.74336 Delayed Quote.1.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.3028 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.79575 Delayed Quote.0.31%
CNOOC LIMITED -4.12% 11.16 Delayed Quote.44.96%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -2.38% 440.26 End-of-day quote.-25.13%
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -10.67% 32.65 Delayed Quote.-21.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.42% 1.08384 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
HANG SENG -0.40% 20944.67 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.013073 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.05% 107.688 Delayed Quote.44.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.61% 0.6784 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.58% 3695.73 Real-time Quote.-15.80%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.20% 3561.76 Real-time Quote.-13.39%
WTI 0.08% 103.72 Delayed Quote.37.64%
All news about COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
04:46aChina stocks end lower as cenbank unexpectedly keeps key rate steady
RE
04/14Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Up 0.7% on Beijing Easing Outlook
MT
04/08Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.3% On Beijing Stimulus Hopes
MT
04/04Hong Kong stocks hit month high after China gives concession in audit dispute
RE
04/04Hong Kong stocks gain after China gives concession in audit dispute
RE
03/30Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 1.4% On Property-Sector Rally
MT
03/30Nomura Adjusts Country Garden Services' Price Target to HK$43.2 From HK$86.4, Keeps at ..
MT
03/29Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 1.1% Despite Property Issues Slump
MT
03/29Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited Announces Final Dividend for the Year ..
CI
03/29Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full ..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 25 692 M 4 018 M 4 018 M
Net income 2021 4 290 M 671 M 671 M
Net cash 2021 20 575 M 3 218 M 3 218 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 100 B 15 693 M 15 693 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 223 667
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 29,80 CNY
Average target price 47,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang Jiang Li General Manager & Executive Director
Peng Huang Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Hui Yan Yang Chairman
Shun Song Gong Chief Operating Officer
Wen Jue Mei Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-21.73%15 693
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED5.09%11 118
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-41.27%5 321
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-10.28%3 793
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.10.00%3 278
CIFI EVER SUNSHINE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-5.96%2 538