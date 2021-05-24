Log in
    6098   KYG2453A1085

COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(6098)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/24
80.05 HKD   +2.83%
05:37pCountry Garden Services to Raise $1.34 Billion Via Share Placement
DJ
06:24aAsian Stock Markets Muted; Shanghai, Tokyo Edge Higher
MT
06:03aHong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.2%; Tech Sector Slumps
MT
Country Garden Services to Raise $1.34 Billion Via Share Placement

05/24/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

Country Garden Services Holdings Co. is planning to raise 10.42 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.34 billion) through placement of shares, proceeds of which will be used for business expansion.

The company is planning to place 139.38 million shares for HK$75.25 each, which is a 6% discount to Monday's closing price, the property management services firm said Tuesday.

Shares will be placed to independent investors that will allow the company to broaden its shareholder base.

"The directors are of the view that the placing will strengthen the financial position and liquidity of the group and provide funding to the group for working capital and future development purposes without incurring interest costs," the company said.

Proceeds will also be used to finance potential M&A transactions, it said.

UBS, CICC and Morgan Stanley are acting as placing agents for Country Garden Services.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 1937ET

Financials
Sales 2021 24 434 M 3 807 M 3 807 M
Net income 2021 4 100 M 639 M 639 M
Net cash 2021 13 998 M 2 181 M 2 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,3x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 242 B 31 197 M 37 748 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,34x
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 153 585
Free-Float 51,5%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 73,68 CNY
Last Close Price 80,05 CNY
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chang Jiang Li General Manager & Executive Director
Peng Huang Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Hui Yan Yang Chairman
Shun Song Gong Chief Operating Officer
Wen Jue Mei Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED52.62%30 341
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED31.99%13 434
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-33.48%8 735
SHIMAO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED68.06%5 791
REDFIN CORPORATION-24.36%5 401
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.21.84%4 962