  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Country Group Development Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGD   TH0605010Z06

COUNTRY GROUP DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CGD)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  03-23
0.45 THB    --.--%
11:17aCOUNTRY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website
PU
03/03COUNTRY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No.2/2022, Suspension of dividend payment, Convening of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and Report on Connected transaction (Receiving financial assistance) (PDF Revised)
PU
02/27COUNTRY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No.2/2022, the suspension of dividend payment, the convening of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and Report on Connected transaction (Receiving financial assistance)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Country Development Public : Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

03/25/2022 | 11:17am EDT
Date/Time
25 Mar 2022 21:49:10
Headline
Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website
Symbol
CGD
Source
CGD
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Country Group Development pcl published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 15:16:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 238 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
Net income 2021 -1 057 M -31,5 M -31,5 M
Net Debt 2021 3 477 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 720 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart COUNTRY GROUP DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Country Group Development Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ben Taechaubol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chatchai Chordokrak Secretary & Executive Director-Finance Division
Vikrom Koompirochana Chairman
Suttinath Jitticharunglap Executive Director-Operations Division
Patra Kantasiribitaks Executive Director-Investment Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRY GROUP DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.16%111
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.42%35 189
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.13%33 225
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.84%33 017
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.21%32 090
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.18%29 976