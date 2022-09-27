Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Countryside Partnerships PLC
  News
  Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC

(CSP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-27 am EDT
204.00 GBX   -5.99%
11:56aAnson Funds - Form 8.3 - Countryside Partnerships PLC
PR
11:52aAnson Funds - Form 8.3 - Countryside Partnerships PLC
PR
09/26Jefferies Lowers Countryside Partnerships to Hold from Buy
MT
Anson Funds - Form 8.3 - Countryside Partnerships PLC

09/27/2022 | 11:56am EDT
FORM 8.3 - PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Anson Advisors Inc. together with
Anson Funds Management LP as
co-managers of several investment
funds (Anson Funds).
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
      positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
     The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
      insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
      beneficiaries must be named.		 N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
      relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		 Countryside Partnerships PLC
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
     offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
     offeror/offeree:		 N/A
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
     For an opening position disclosure, state the latest
     practicable date prior to the disclosure		 23/09/2022
(f)  In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the
     discloser making disclosures in respect of any
     other party to the offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"		 Vistry Group PLC

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 0.01P Ordinary
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned
     and/or controlled:		 29,331,239 5.87 %
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives
     (including options) and
     agreements to purchase/sell:

     TOTAL:		 29,331,239 5.87 %

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to
which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights
concerned and relevant percentages:

3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant
security		 Purchase/sale Number of
securities		 Price per
unit
Common Shares Purchase 427,361 £2.3079

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of
relevant
security		 Product
description
e.g. CFD		 Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a
long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position		 Number of
reference
securities		 Price per
unit

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant
security		 Product
description
e.g. call option		 Writing,
purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.		 Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates		 Exercise
price
per unit		 Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.		 Expiry
date		 Option
money
paid/
received
per unit

(ii)        Exercise

Class of
relevant
security		 Product
description
e.g. call option		 Exercising/
exercised
against		 Number of
securities		 Exercise price
per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant
security		 Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		 Details Price per unit (if
applicable)

4.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party
to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such
agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which
any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?           NO

   

Date of disclosure:           27/09/2022
Contact name: Pasha Ekmali
Telephone number*: 416.447.8874

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


© PRNewswire 2022
