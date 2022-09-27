Anson Funds - Form 8.3 - Countryside Partnerships PLC



FORM 8.3 - PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Anson Advisors Inc. together with

Anson Funds Management LP as

co-managers of several investment

funds (Anson Funds). (b) Owner or controller of interests and short

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named. N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Countryside Partnerships PLC (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an

offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of

offeror/offeree: N/A (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest

practicable date prior to the disclosure 23/09/2022 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the

discloser making disclosures in respect of any

other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" Vistry Group PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 0.01P Ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned

and/or controlled: 29,331,239 5.87 % (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 29,331,239 5.87 %

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to

which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights

concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of

securities Price per

unit Common Shares Purchase 427,361 £2.3079

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a

long/short position,

increasing/reducing a

long/short position Number of

reference

securities Price per

unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call option Writing,

purchasing,

selling,

varying etc. Number

of

securities

to which

option

relates Exercise

price

per unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date Option

money

paid/

received

per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call option Exercising/

exercised

against Number of

securities Exercise price

per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if

applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,

formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal

or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party

to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such

agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between

the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which

any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure: 27/09/2022 Contact name: Pasha Ekmali Telephone number*: 416.447.8874

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.