Countryside Partnerships : First Bus launches an additional X30 Bus Service in Essex, following funding from Wolsey Park developer, Countryside

On Sunday 30th October, following support from Countryside - the leading mixed-tenure developer behind the Wolsey Park development in Rayleigh - First Bus launched an additional X30 Bus Service.

Operated by First Essex, the introduction of this additional local service is set to improve transport connections for residents in the region, increasing the frequency of the service between Rayleigh and Southend. Previously running every hour, those travelling by bus can now jump aboard the X30 bus, with its comfortable leather seats and free Wi-Fi, every 30 minutes between Rayleigh and Eastwood Rise Southend, enabling quick and easy access to: Rayleigh Town Centre and Railway Station, Southend and Chelmsford Bus/Railway Station. The service will continue to serve Chelmsford, Broomfield Hospital and Stansted Airport hourly, making the service an invaluable resource for popular destinations within the region.

From 30th October, the X30 now travels through Countryside's new Wolsey Park development, providing its residents with access to Chelmsford in less than 30 minutes, Southend in under 40 minutes and Rayleigh Town Centre and Station in around 10 minutes.

Furthermore, residents who purchase a new home at Wolsey Park are entitled to one year's FREE bus travel on the X30 to Rayleigh Rail Station, Chelmsford and Southend, for up to two members of each household plus other local bus services.

Martin Leach, Managing Director, Strategic Land and Major Projects, Countryside, said: "We are delighted to have partnered with First Essex to help improve the transport connections for the Rayleigh community. By providing an additional X30 service, residents in the local area can access key destinations more frequently as well Stansted Airport and Chelmsford. This is a fantastic milestone for us, and we look forward to current and new members of this growing community using the service, as we remain committed to delivering places people love."

Garry Nicholass, Commercial Director for First East of England said: "From Sunday 30th October, we are adjusting our X30 service to run through the new Wolsey Park housing development in Rayleigh in partnership with Countryside. The service will provide local links in Rayleigh and extend bus provision to Southend and Chelmsford, making bus travel more accessible and opening up new connections across the county"

Mark Francois, Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford said:"I receive a lot of emails from constituents about bus services, so I hope the new X-30 service which will help reach Southend and Stansted Airport, plus Chelmsford too, will be a real benefit to them. I wish it every success."

Rochford District Council Portfolio Holder for Strategic Planning, Councillor Ian Ward said: "Our district will benefit hugely from the extension of this service, with thanks to Countryside and First Bus. It will be a fantastic link from the development to the major routes within Essex, and the inclusion of a year's free bus travel for new householders is an added bonus to those moving into the area and for those who want to be fuel efficient and use public transport".