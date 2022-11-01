Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Countryside Partnerships PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC

(CSP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-11-01 pm EDT
214.80 GBX   +1.03%
02:20pCountryside Partnerships : Resolution of the Court Meeting
PU
10:06aVistry-Countryside Partnerships Merger Secures Requisite Shareholder Approval
MT
06:27aHSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Countryside Partnerships Plc
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Countryside Partnerships : Resolution of the Court Meeting

11/01/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No. 09878920

IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE CR-2022-003182

BUSINESS AND PROPERTY COURTS

OF ENGLAND AND WALES

COMPANIES COURT (ChD)

INSOLVENCY AND COMPANIES COURT JUDGE BURTON

IN THE MATTER OF COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC

and

IN THE MATTER OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

At a Court Meeting of Countryside Partnerships PLC, duly convened and held on 1 November 2022, the following resolution was passed:

That this meeting approves (with or without modification) a scheme of arrangement proposed to be made between: (i) Countryside Partnerships plc; and (ii) the holders of Scheme Shares, a print of which has been submitted to the meeting and for the purpose of identification signed by the Chairman of the meeting.

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC
02:20pCountryside Partnerships : Resolution of the Court Meeting
PU
10:06aVistry-Countryside Partnerships Merger Secures Requisite Shareholder Approval
MT
06:27aHSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Countryside Partnerships Plc
AQ
10/31Countryside Partnerships : First Bus launches an additional X30 Bus Service in Essex, foll..
PU
10/31UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/28UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/27UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/26UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/25UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/24Countryside Partnerships : launches Destiny – the virtual work experience programme
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 619 M 1 861 M 1 861 M
Net income 2022 -54,3 M -62,5 M -62,5 M
Net cash 2022 121 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 062 M 1 221 M 1 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC
Duration : Period :
Countryside Partnerships PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 212,60 GBX
Average target price 249,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Woolliscroft Co-Chief Executive Officer
Philip Andrew Chapman Co-Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Charles Lawlor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Malcolm Hurt Non-Executive Chairman
Phillip Victor Lyons Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC-52.76%1 221
D.R. HORTON, INC.-29.11%26 714
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.95%13 289
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.24%11 026
PULTEGROUP, INC.-30.04%9 111
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-3.23%5 459