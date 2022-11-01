Countryside Partnerships : Resolution of the Court Meeting

No. 09878920
IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE CR-2022-003182
BUSINESS AND PROPERTY COURTS
OF ENGLAND AND WALES
COMPANIES COURT (ChD)
INSOLVENCY AND COMPANIES COURT JUDGE BURTON
IN THE MATTER OF COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC
and
IN THE MATTER OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2006
At a Court Meeting of Countryside Partnerships PLC, duly convened and held on 1 November 2022, the following resolution was passed:
That this meeting approves (with or without modification) a scheme of arrangement proposed to be made between: (i) Countryside Partnerships plc; and (ii) the holders of Scheme Shares, a print of which has been submitted to the meeting and for the purpose of identification signed by the Chairman of the meeting.
