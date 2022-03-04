Countryside Partnerships : Second phase of Countryside and Bracknell Forest Council's £124m regeneration receives planning approval

The Bracknell Forest Cambium Partnership has secured planning permission, subject to a Section 106 agreement, for its 169-home Market Street regeneration scheme in Bracknell town centre.

Market Street is the second site to be developed by the Bracknell Forest Cambium Partnership joint-venture between Countryside, the UK's leading mixed-tenure developer, and Bracknell Forest Council. This partnership is continuing the council's regeneration aspirations to provide a fully revitalised town centre, which has already seen large parts of the town centre fully redeveloped, including the opening of The Lexicon in 2017.

Located on the site of the former bus depot on Market Street, the new development will bring high quality, mixed-tenure, sustainable new homes to the centre of Bracknell, complementing the retail offering within the nearby The Lexicon. The development will provide 169 homes, with 25% affordable, 848 sq m of commercial space and significant improvements to public realm, including new landscaping, trees and new and improved pedestrian and cycle routes. Subject to the S106 agreement, construction works are expected in begin this summer.

The JV is committed in achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.The Market Street development is significant step on the path to net zero and will deliver sustainability features including solar panels, EV charging points, AAA-rated appliances in all homes, low-carbon energy usage, 297 secure cycle spaces and provision for a new cycle route along Market Street. The Market Street development will also provide on-site car parking spaces, including spaces for two car club vehicles, in addition to off-site provision including for commercial uses that will help drive the sustainability of town centre car parks.

Daniel King, Managing Director, West London and Thames Valley, Countryside, said: "Our Market Street regeneration will bring high-quality, tenure blind, new homes to the centre of Bracknell, rejuvenating a derelict location into a vibrant, mixed-use development that supports the 18-hour economy of the town centre. We are looking forward to progressing the second of our regeneration sites with the Council, helping to deliver a revitalised and flourishing Bracknell town centre."

Cllr Marc Brunel-Walker, Executive Member for Economic Development and Regeneration at Bracknell Forest Council, commented: "The Market Street development is a significant part of our joint venture with Countryside and will transform a derelict and unsightly piece of land into quality homes and amenities for a range of people, right in the heart of Bracknell town centre. It will complement the ongoing work at Coopers Hill and the high-quality retail, leisure and dining experience at The Lexicon. Bracknell Forest is proud to be leading the way with new town regeneration; this is another part of our success story alongside our commercial partners."

Bracknell Forest Council and Countryside formed the joint-venture partnership in December 2020 with the aspiration to redevelop council-owned sites in Bracknell with the potential to deliver approximately 400 homes in total, alongside flexible commercial and community space.