  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Countryside Partnerships PLC
  News
  Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC

(CSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 10:10:11 am EDT
258.30 GBX   +8.53%
04/07COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : to deliver 365 homes in Oldham after unanimous committee decision
PU
04/07Shell drags FTSE 100 lower on bigger Russia writedown
RE
04/07Countryside Partnerships slumps after review prompts profit warning
RE
Countryside Partnerships : receives high recognition at this year's Construction Awards of Excellence

04/08/2022 | 09:53am EDT
We are pleased to announce that we have been awarded theHealth, Safety or Wellbeing initiative of the year at The Construction Awards of Excellence 2022.

These prestigious awards were established by the National Federation of Builders and reward, recognise, and celebrate organisations and individuals that set the gold standard in the construction sector.

Being the first UK housebuilder specialising in mixed-tenure development to widely adopt artificial intelligence (AI) collision and avoidance proximity camera technology across all construction and factory sites, showcases our commitment to creating a safe and healthy environment for all our stakeholders.

As a five-star housebuilder, we pride ourselves on building high-quality homes and delivering exceptional standards of service, and this accolade reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to creating places people love. Health and safety standards remain a priority, and we will continue to improve and develop our operations to ensure the safety of both our workforce and our surrounding communities.

We were delighted to have attended the award ceremony on 7th April 2022 at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London to pick up our award. Huge congratulations to our outstanding team.

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 662 M 2 171 M 2 171 M
Net income 2022 144 M 188 M 188 M
Net cash 2022 61,9 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,70x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 1 204 M 1 572 M 1 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 99,3%
