Countryside Partnerships : receives high recognition at this year's Construction Awards of Excellence

We are pleased to announce that we have been awarded the

Health, Safety or Wellbeing initiative of the year at The Construction Awards of Excellence 2022.

These prestigious awards were established by the National Federation of Builders and reward, recognise, and celebrate organisations and individuals that set the gold standard in the construction sector.

Being the first UK housebuilder specialising in mixed-tenure development to widely adopt artificial intelligence (AI) collision and avoidance proximity camera technology across all construction and factory sites, showcases our commitment to creating a safe and healthy environment for all our stakeholders.

As a five-star housebuilder, we pride ourselves on building high-quality homes and delivering exceptional standards of service, and this accolade reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to creating places people love. Health and safety standards remain a priority, and we will continue to improve and develop our operations to ensure the safety of both our workforce and our surrounding communities.

We were delighted to have attended the award ceremony on 7th April 2022 at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London to pick up our award. Huge congratulations to our outstanding team.