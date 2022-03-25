Countryside Partnerships : shortlisted for PRS Deal of the Year at RESI Awards 2022

We are delighted to have been shortlisted in the Private Rented Sector (PRS) Deal of the Year category at this year's RESI Awards, organised by Property Week, for our twinned deal at Beam Park with L&Q, Be First and Sigma.

Beam Park is one of London's largest new neighbourhoods and will consist of over 3,000 homes; an ambitious partnership with unparalleled commitment to resolving the housing crisis faced by Londoners. This twinned PRS deal partnering with L&Q, Be First and Sigma, will deliver further phases of this neighbourhood with 50% affordable housing and over 650 PRS homes.

Our partnership has been driven by the vision to build an inclusive neighbourhood for a diverse community at Beam Park. Bringing together a complex PRS partnership arrangement in the midst of a pandemic, under tight deadlines and complex deal structures whilst ensuring a twinned delivery, came with significant challenges.

We are grateful to our partners L&Q, Be First, and Sigma for contributing to this recognition and a huge congratulations to all our team members for rising to these challenges and whose collaborative efforts are making a great impact.

We look forward to the awards ceremony, which will take place on 11 May 2022 at Grosvenor House, London, where the winners will be announced.