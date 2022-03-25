Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Countryside Partnerships PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC

(CSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Countryside Partnerships : shortlisted for PRS Deal of the Year at RESI Awards 2022

03/25/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We are delighted to have been shortlisted in the Private Rented Sector (PRS) Deal of the Year category at this year's RESI Awards, organised by Property Week, for our twinned deal at Beam Park with L&Q, Be First and Sigma.

Beam Park is one of London's largest new neighbourhoods and will consist of over 3,000 homes; an ambitious partnership with unparalleled commitment to resolving the housing crisis faced by Londoners. This twinned PRS deal partnering with L&Q, Be First and Sigma, will deliver further phases of this neighbourhood with 50% affordable housing and over 650 PRS homes.

Our partnership has been driven by the vision to build an inclusive neighbourhood for a diverse community at Beam Park. Bringing together a complex PRS partnership arrangement in the midst of a pandemic, under tight deadlines and complex deal structures whilst ensuring a twinned delivery, came with significant challenges.

We are grateful to our partners L&Q, Be First, and Sigma for contributing to this recognition and a huge congratulations to all our team members for rising to these challenges and whose collaborative efforts are making a great impact.

We look forward to the awards ceremony, which will take place on 11 May 2022 at Grosvenor House, London, where the winners will be announced.

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 16:46:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC
12:47pCOUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : shortlisted for PRS Deal of the Year at RESI Awards 2022
PU
11:27aCOUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : The Oxford-Cambridge Arc is Greater than the Sum of its Parts
PU
03/24COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : Sutton-in-Ashfield set to benefit from new housing development
PU
03/23COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : to deliver 82 affordable homes for Bradford
PU
03/23COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : awarded 5 stars for customer satisfaction
PU
03/18COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : recognised with In-House Gold Award For Excellence in Customer ..
PU
03/18COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : Optivo and Countryside partner to deliver 873 new homes in Barn..
PU
03/18COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : shortlisted for Equality, Diversity & Inclusion category at the..
PU
03/16COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : appoints Amanda Clack as Non-Executive Director
PU
03/15COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS : Construction starts on second phase of Fellowship Square regene..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 662 M 2 192 M 2 192 M
Net income 2022 142 M 187 M 187 M
Net cash 2022 56,3 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,33x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 1 435 M 1 892 M 1 892 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC
Duration : Period :
Countryside Partnerships PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 283,00 GBX
Average target price 398,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Walley Martin Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Wright Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Phillip Victor Lyons Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sally Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC-37.11%1 892
D.R. HORTON, INC.-27.31%27 934
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.72%13 406
PULTEGROUP, INC.-22.03%10 760
PERSIMMON PLC-23.25%9 225
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-29.73%7 078