RPS Group to join FTSE 250, as Vistry buys Countryside Partnerships

(Alliance News) - Countryside Partnerships PLC will leave the FTSE 250 index on Friday, as its takeover by midcap peer Vistry Group PLC takes effect

After the GBP1.25 billion takeover, the enlarged Vistry will remain in the FTSE 250.

Stepping up to take Countryside's place is RPS Group PLC. RPS is an Abingdon, England-based professional services firm.

RPS is currently in the process of being acquired by California, US-based consulting and engineering firm Tectra Tech Inc. Last week, a majority of its shareholders voted in favour of the GBP636.0 million offer. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

