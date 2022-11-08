Advanced search
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PARTNERSHIPS PLC

(CSP)
2022-11-08
213.20 GBX   -1.84%
01:40pRPS Group to join FTSE 250, as Vistry buys Countryside Partnerships
AN
11/03Countryside Partnerships : Strawberry Grange breaks ground with 260 new homes in the pipeline for Bridgwater
PU
11/01Countryside Partnerships : Resolution of the General Meeting
PU
RPS Group to join FTSE 250, as Vistry buys Countryside Partnerships

11/08/2022 | 01:40pm EST
(Alliance News) - Countryside Partnerships PLC will leave the FTSE 250 index on Friday, as its takeover by midcap peer Vistry Group PLC takes effect

After the GBP1.25 billion takeover, the enlarged Vistry will remain in the FTSE 250.

Stepping up to take Countryside's place is RPS Group PLC. RPS is an Abingdon, England-based professional services firm.

RPS is currently in the process of being acquired by California, US-based consulting and engineering firm Tectra Tech Inc. Last week, a majority of its shareholders voted in favour of the GBP636.0 million offer. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

