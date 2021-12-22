Log in
Countryside Properties : 200 new homes planned for Harrogate on former police training centre

12/22/2021 | 06:23am EST
Countryside, the UK's leading mixed-tenure developer, has partnered with Homes England, the Government's housing delivery agency, to build up to 200 homes on the site of the former police training centre just off Yew Tree Lane, in Harrogate.


Outline planning permission has been granted subject to completion of the S106 agreement to Homes England for the development of the site just outside Harrogate town centre which will include much needed affordable housing.


Countryside will now start to prepare a reserved matters application to work up the detailed design of the scheme. Elements of the former site will be retained including the Lodge House, Memorial Library and two other non-heritage buildings, which will be converted into 16 dwellings.


The scheme includes the development of up to a further 184 new homes on the brownfield site, 30 percent of which will be much needed affordable housing with a central parkland and play space.


Homes England has owned the land since 2019 and it is earmarked for housing in Harrogate Borough Council's adopted Local Plan. Demolition of the college buildings, that have been redundant since 2011, is complete.


Chris Penn, Managing Director, Yorkshire, Countryside commented: "Countryside is committed to regenerating areas and creating communities that people can be proud of. This site has laid empty for a decade now and its redevelopment is well overdue.


"We are delighted to be partnering with Homes England on this inclusive residential development, which will create housing for people no matter what their circumstance."

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:22:03 UTC.


