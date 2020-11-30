Countryside Properties : Double win for Countryside at the WhatHouse? Awards 2020

Countryside scooped up two awards at the WhatHouse? Awards 2020, which took place online for the first time on 27th November 2020. In a virtual ceremony hosted by Romesh Ranganathan, Countryside won the Gold Award in the Best House category for The Byford house type at Base, our development in Newhall, Harlow, and received a Bronze Award in the Best Partnership Category for Rochester Riverside, our flagship regeneration scheme with Hyde in Medway.

Entering its 40th year of acknowledging the very best achievements from Britain's housebuilders, the WhatHouse? Awards are the most prestigious accolades in the new homes industry and we're delighted to be amongst the winners.

The Byford house type at Base was crowned the winner of the Best House category. With its striking architecture, unique roof terrace and attractive layout, the property has been designed to cater for all the needs of modern life. Base is our exciting new urban village in Harlow, Essex, and presents the perfect place to call home for those looking for more for their money, yet who do not want to compromise on style, quality, or convenience. This award is testament to our commitment to deliver high-quality homes through innovative design.

Countryside also received a Bronze award in the Best Partnership Scheme category for Rochester Riverside, our £419m regeneration scheme in Medway with Hyde. Judges described the development as 'truly a tour de force' that is transforming a 50-acre brownfield site into a new riverside destination with 1,400 new homes, community facilities including a new primary school, over 4,500 sq m of commercial space, a Travelodge hotel, nursery and over ten acres of green, open space, as well as a 2.5km river walkway.

Delivered through an innovative partnership, this flagship regeneration project is breathing new life into a forgotten area of Medway and creating a new community on the banks of the River Medway; completing in 2030. The WhatHouse? judges also praised the very attractive architecture and design of Rochester Riverside, which 'underlines the high quality of this development, rooted in community and a true exemplar of partnership ethos'.

We pride ourselves on building high-quality homes and these awards reflect our commitment to creating places people love. We would like to thank the judges and organisers for hosting the awards in these challenging circumstances and look forward to hopefully joining our industry colleagues at the awards in person next year.