Countryside Properties : Financial Document

22 July 2021

Countryside Properties PLC

Q3 2021 Trading Statement

Countryside Properties PLC (the "Group"), the UK's leading mixed-tenure developer, is today issuing a trading update for the 13-week period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021.

Q3 Operational Highlights

Total completions up 144% to 1,096 homes (Q3 2020: 449 homes)

Adjusted revenue up 184% to £287m (Q3 2020: £101m)

Net reservation rate 1 up 53% to 0.81 (Q3 2020: 0.53)

Net debt of £33.2m (Q3 2020: £232.1m)

1 Net reservations per open outlet per week

Group Performance

During the period we completed a total of 1,096 homes (Q3 2020: 449 homes), a significant increase on Q3 2020 which was impacted by the first national lockdown.

Year to date we have completed a total of 3,686 homes (2020: 2,720 homes), up 36% on the comparable period in the prior year.

At the end of the quarter we were active on a total of 114 sites (Q3 2020: 131 sites), lower than the prior year due to some delays to site starts. This has largely been driven by planning taking longer than usual, as reported at the half year.

Outlook

The net reservation rate remained strong at 0.81 in the third quarter and we were 99% forward sold for the year across all tenures at the end of June. At the end of June, the total forward order book stood at £1.2bn, in line with the position reported at the half year. There is no change to expectations for the full year.

Iain McPherson, Group Chief Executive, commented:

"Trading in the third quarter leaves us on track for the full year. We are making good progress with our plans to grow Partnerships where our differentiated mixed-tenure model positions us well for the future."

We will hold a Capital Markets Event focusing on our Partnerships strategy on 8 September 2021.

