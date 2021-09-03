Countryside Properties : Gino Siani promoted to Divisional Partnerships Director

Countryside, the UK's leading mixed-tenure developer, has promoted Gino Siani to Divisional Partnerships Director within its Partnerships Midlands division.

As Countryside shifts all resources to its Partnerships business, Gino will maintain and cultivate long-term partnerships with a range of public sector partners such as housing associations and local authorities, as well as private partners including PRS providers.

Having worked in affordable housing for numerous years, Gino joined Countryside as part of the acquisition of Westleigh Developments as Regional Partnerships Director for the South Midlands region in 2018 overseeing a number of key developments including Charlock Road, Malvern, Station Road in Birmingham; and The Mast Site in Rugby.

Gino Siani , Divisional Partnerships Director, Partnerships Midlands, Countryside, commented: 'Countryside continues to go from strength to strength in the Midlands; with our recent expansion into the South West and Chilterns, I'm thrilled to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for the business. Having worked in affordable housing for the majority of my career, I look forward to working closely with our long-term partners, ensuring we deliver on our promise, creating places people love.' Daniel McGowan , Chief Executive, Partnerships Midlands, Countryside, added: 'Gino's exceptional understanding of the Midlands market and experience in working with a range of partners from both the public and private sectors will be crucial in our ambitious strategy, as we expand our Partnerships model across the Midlands region. I look forward to working closely with him and his team.'