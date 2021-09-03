Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Countryside Properties PLC
  News
  Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC

(CSP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Countryside Properties : Gino Siani promoted to Divisional Partnerships Director

09/03/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Countryside, the UK's leading mixed-tenure developer, has promoted Gino Siani to Divisional Partnerships Director within its Partnerships Midlands division.

As Countryside shifts all resources to its Partnerships business, Gino will maintain and cultivate long-term partnerships with a range of public sector partners such as housing associations and local authorities, as well as private partners including PRS providers.

Having worked in affordable housing for numerous years, Gino joined Countryside as part of the acquisition of Westleigh Developments as Regional Partnerships Director for the South Midlands region in 2018 overseeing a number of key developments including Charlock Road, Malvern, Station Road in Birmingham; and The Mast Site in Rugby.

Gino Siani, Divisional Partnerships Director, Partnerships Midlands, Countryside, commented: 'Countryside continues to go from strength to strength in the Midlands; with our recent expansion into the South West and Chilterns, I'm thrilled to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for the business. Having worked in affordable housing for the majority of my career, I look forward to working closely with our long-term partners, ensuring we deliver on our promise, creating places people love.'Daniel McGowan, Chief Executive, Partnerships Midlands, Countryside, added: 'Gino's exceptional understanding of the Midlands market and experience in working with a range of partners from both the public and private sectors will be crucial in our ambitious strategy, as we expand our Partnerships model across the Midlands region. I look forward to working closely with him and his team.'

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 449 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
Net income 2021 91,7 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2021 10,9 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 2 844 M 3 933 M 3 933 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 924
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Countryside Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 547,50 GBX
Average target price 525,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain Duncan McPherson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike Scott Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Walley Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Sally Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Jane Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC17.14%3 933
D.R. HORTON, INC.40.24%34 618
PULTEGROUP, INC.26.83%14 066
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.6.21%13 672
PERSIMMON PLC3.94%12 687
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER131.31%12 554