  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Countryside Properties PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC

(CSP)
  Report
Countryside Properties : Leader of Waltham Forest council and Countryside celebrate launch of new affordable housing scheme in Walthamstow

02/01/2022 | 05:12am EST
On Friday 21st January Leader of Waltham Forest Council, Cllr Grace Williams, and leading mixed-tenure developer, Countryside, celebrated the handover of the first 30 affordable homes at the popular North London development, Feature 17.

Countryside is set to deliver 436 new homes in the heart of Walthamstow These 30 units are part of the completed housing scheme at Feature 17, which will eventually make up 38% of the development. Comprising six four-bedroom houses and 24 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, these new homes highlight Countryside's response to the demand for much-needed housing in the area.

To mark this significant milestone, the event was attended by a wealth of community stakeholders, with the Leader of Waltham Forest Council, Cllr Grace Williams and Strategic Director of Economic Growth and Housing Delivery, Stewart Murray, cutting the ribbon. A tour of two of the affordable apartments and one of the houses was carried out, and speeches from Cllr Grace Williams and Countryside's Managing Director, Daniel Layton, completed the celebrations.

Key to the development infrastructure, the carefully designed outdoor communal spaces provide idyllic spots for the community to unwind, socialise and exercise. The MUGA play area, located at the centre of Feature 17, was also officially handed over to London Borough of Waltham Forest prior to this event on 7 July 2021, which alongside paved walkways and tree-lined throughfares offers the community an attractive open space in which to thrive.

Daniel Layton, Managing Director, North London, Countryside, said: "We are very pleased to be handing over the next phase of 30 affordable homes in partnership with Waltham Forest, providing a range of much-needed accommodation in Walthamstow, and completing the next phase of a scheme which will have such a positive impact on the wider North London community."

As part of the project, the site has included an on-site Co-op supermarket and multi-use games area, thoughtfully designed to create a unique community hub. Using distinctive architecture and landscaping, residents here benefit from several open spaces, designed to promote and sustain social integration and community activities.

Cllr Grace Williams, Leader of Waltham Forest Council, commented: "The housing crisis is one of London's biggest challenges, which is why we have made it one of our key priorities as a Council to ensure that everyone has a decent roof over their heads and has access to genuinely affordable and quality housing. We are proud to be working with Countryside to be delivering 30 homes for social rent, underlining our commitment to building homes and delivering truly affordable housing for our residents."

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
