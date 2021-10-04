Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Countryside Properties PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC

(CSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Countryside Properties : Our commitment to building communities

10/04/2021 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
At Countryside, we have been creating award-winning, sustainable communities for over 60 years. We are proud to put people at the heart of everything we do.

We are delighted to announce our "Building Communities" strategy - our approach to delivering high quality, well-designed communities which put communities and our stakeholders at the heart of our thinking.

It talks to both the physical infrastructure of building the community - the homes that are built and the building of relationships and the work undertaken to deliver socio- economic and environmental benefits to that community.

We have identified a number of principles that we believe are integral to Building Communities and that we will consistently embed on every development. By applying these principles, it will keep us true to our values and maximise socio-economic value for the communities we're here to support.

These are based on four key principles:

- Engagement - "To be involved in something"

Building long-term relationships with local authorities, housing associations & wider stakeholders where inclusivity, dialogue and sharing inform our approach.

- Empowerment - "The process of giving people more control"

Being open to public input at every stage, from design, planning and build, to long-term ownership of the community.

- Partnership - "An agreement between organisations and people to work together"

Effective partnerships and collaborative working enhances levels of openness and engagement.

- Stewardship - "The process of managing and nurturing communities in the long term"

Giving greater consideration to the required legacy arrangements, ensuring that once residents are living in the delivered homes, they are embedded within a community

Crucially, this strategy does not operate in isolation and is deeply connected to our other strategic priorities of sustainability, diversity, equity & inclusion and technology.

To truly build communities we need to consider holistic, integrated solutions which put people at the heart of our thinking. Applying the four principles of engagement, empowerment, partnership and stewardship consistently in our thinking and actions will mean we stay true to our values and deliver on why we exist. We remain committed in our pledge to create places people love.

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:49:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
09:53aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Our commitment to building communities
PU
04:05aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Plan better with communities in mind, Localis report urges
AQ
09/30UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL : National Inclusion Week 2021
PU
09/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Homebuilders and financials drag FTSE 100 down; Smiths Group top g..
RE
09/28Homebuilders and financials drag FTSE 100 down; Smiths Group top gainer
RE
09/21COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Triple win for Countryside at prestigious Evening Standard New Ho..
PU
09/17COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : celebrates shortlisting success at RESI Awards 2021
PU
09/15COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Beam Park showcased at NLA Public Private Partnerships event
PU
09/15COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Leaseholders freed from costly contract terms
AQ
09/15UK's Countryside drops rent doubling clauses after settlement
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 449 M 1 971 M 1 971 M
Net income 2021 91,7 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2021 10,9 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 2 575 M 3 489 M 3 502 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 924
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Countryside Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 497,40 GBX
Average target price 525,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain Duncan McPherson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike Scott Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Walley Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Sally Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Jane Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC6.42%3 489
D.R. HORTON, INC.21.52%29 999
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.8.60%13 855
PULTEGROUP, INC.6.98%11 972
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER112.21%11 522
PERSIMMON PLC-5.85%11 258