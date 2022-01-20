Countryside Properties : Poll Result 2022

At the Company's sixth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today all resolutions put to the meeting were voted on by way of a poll and were passed by the shareholders.
The results of the poll vote for each resolution are as follows:
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
Total Votes Cast (excluding
Votes
votes withheld)
Withheld
No of Shares
% of shares
No. of Shares
% of
No. of Shares
% of issued
No. of
voted
shares
share capital
Shares
voted
1.
To receive and adopt the
Company's audited
Annual Report for the
year ended 30
September 2021 and the
reports of the Directors
and Auditor thereon.
450,275,445
100.00
2,987
0.00
450,278,432
87.99
310,125
2.
To approve the Directors'
Remuneration Report
(excluding the Directors'
Remuneration Policy) for
the year ended 30
September 2021.
413,117,193
91.69
37,464,913
8.31
450,582,106
88.05
6,451
3.
To re-elect John Martin
as a Director.
450,571,689
100.00
4,404
0.00
450,576,093
88.04
13,564
5.
To re-elect Douglas Hurt
as a Director.
381,528,864
87.40
55,004,977
12.60
436,533,841
85.30
14,054,716
6.
To re-elect Amanda
Burton as a Director
383,001,756
87.74
53,533,274
12.26
436,535,030
85.30
14,053,527
7.
To re-elect Baroness
Sally Morgan as a
Director.
383,001,502
87.97
52,353,264
12.03
435,354,766
85.07
15,233,791
8.
To re-elect Simon
Townsend as a Director.
399,268,457
91.71
36,085,120
8.29
435,353,577
85.07
15,234,980
9.
To appoint Deloitte LLP
as Auditor of the
Company.
450,548,084
99.99
36,234
0.01
450,584,318
88.05
4,239
10.
To authorise the Audit
Committee to determine
the Auditor's
remuneration.
450,540,225
99.99
40,189
0.01
450,580,414
88.05
8,143
11.
To authorise the
Directors to allot or sell
shares and grant
subscription/ conversion
rights over shares.
413,435,709
91.81
36,895,535
8.19
450,331,244
88.00
7,313
12.
To authorise the
Directors to allot equity
securities or sell shares
without complying with
pre-emption rights.
403,401,896
91.47
37,636,010
8.53
441,037,906
86.18
9,300,651
13.
To authorise the
Directors to allot equity
securities or sell shares
for acquisitions or other
capital investments
without complying with
pre-emption rights.
374,655,137
84.95
66,395,682
15.05
441,050,819
86.18
9,287,738
14.
To authorise the
Company to make
market purchases.
446,160,978
99.08
4,120,705
0.92
450,281,683
87.99
56,874
15.
To authorise the
Company to make
political donations and
incur political
expenditure.
409,440,615
91.16
39,705,735
8.84
449,146,350
87.76
1,192,207
16. To change the Company name to Countryside
Partnerships PLC.
449,483,585
99.81
852,533
0.19
450,336,118
88.00
2,439
17. To allow the Company to hold general meetings, other than an annual general meeting, on not less than 14 clear days'
notice.
445,001,044
98.82
5,332,488
1.18
450,333,532
88.00
5,025
A 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is, therefore, not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution. The 'for' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion.
The total number of voting rights as at voting record date were 511,761,463 shares of £0.01 each.
With regards to resolution 16, further to the passing of this resolution at the AGM on 20 January 2022 and in line with the strategy update announced on 7 July 2021, the Company name will be changed to Countryside Partnerships PLC. A same-day application will be submitted to Companies House on 28 January 2022 for this name change and further communications will follow once the name change process has been completed.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism
Countryside Properties plc published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:20:04 UTC.