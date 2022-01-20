Countryside Properties : Poll Result 2022

The results of the poll vote for each resolution are as follows:

At the Company's sixth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today all resolutions put to the meeting were voted on by way of a poll and were passed by the shareholders.

16. To change the Company name to Countryside

Partnerships PLC. 449,483,585 99.81 852,533 0.19 450,336,118 88.00 2,439

17. To allow the Company to hold general meetings, other than an annual general meeting, on not less than 14 clear days'

notice. 445,001,044 98.82 5,332,488 1.18 450,333,532 88.00 5,025

A 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is, therefore, not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution. The 'for' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion.

The total number of voting rights as at voting record date were 511,761,463 shares of £0.01 each.

With regards to resolution 16, further to the passing of this resolution at the AGM on 20 January 2022 and in line with the strategy update announced on 7 July 2021, the Company name will be changed to Countryside Partnerships PLC. A same-day application will be submitted to Companies House on 28 January 2022 for this name change and further communications will follow once the name change process has been completed.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism

at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the voting results shown above are also available on the Company's website at www.investors.countrysideproperties.com.

