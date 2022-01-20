Countryside Properties : Poll Result 2022

Log in
20 January 2022

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC (THE "COMPANY")

RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Company's sixth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today all resolutions put to the meeting were voted on by way of a poll and were passed by the shareholders.

The results of the poll vote for each resolution are as follows:

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Total Votes Cast (excluding

Votes

votes withheld)

Withheld

No of Shares

% of shares

No. of Shares

% of

No. of Shares

% of issued

No. of

voted

shares

share capital

Shares

voted

1.

To receive and adopt the

Company's audited

Annual Report for the

year ended 30

September 2021 and the

reports of the Directors

and Auditor thereon.

450,275,445

100.00

2,987

0.00

450,278,432

87.99

310,125

2.

To approve the Directors'

Remuneration Report

(excluding the Directors'

Remuneration Policy) for

the year ended 30

September 2021.

413,117,193

91.69

37,464,913

8.31

450,582,106

88.05

6,451

3.

To re-elect John Martin

as a Director.

450,571,689

100.00

4,404

0.00

450,576,093

88.04

13,564

5.

To re-elect Douglas Hurt

as a Director.

381,528,864

87.40

55,004,977

12.60

436,533,841

85.30

14,054,716

6.

To re-elect Amanda

Burton as a Director

383,001,756

87.74

53,533,274

12.26

436,535,030

85.30

14,053,527

7.

To re-elect Baroness

Sally Morgan as a

Director.

383,001,502

87.97

52,353,264

12.03

435,354,766

85.07

15,233,791

8.

To re-elect Simon

Townsend as a Director.

399,268,457

91.71

36,085,120

8.29

435,353,577

85.07

15,234,980

9.

To appoint Deloitte LLP

as Auditor of the

Company.

450,548,084

99.99

36,234

0.01

450,584,318

88.05

4,239

10.

To authorise the Audit

Committee to determine

the Auditor's

remuneration.

450,540,225

99.99

40,189

0.01

450,580,414

88.05

8,143

11.

To authorise the

Directors to allot or sell

shares and grant

subscription/ conversion

rights over shares.

413,435,709

91.81

36,895,535

8.19

450,331,244

88.00

7,313

12.

To authorise the

Directors to allot equity

securities or sell shares

without complying with

pre-emption rights.

403,401,896

91.47

37,636,010

8.53

441,037,906

86.18

9,300,651

13.

To authorise the

Directors to allot equity

securities or sell shares

for acquisitions or other

capital investments

without complying with

pre-emption rights.

374,655,137

84.95

66,395,682

15.05

441,050,819

86.18

9,287,738

14.

To authorise the

Company to make

market purchases.

446,160,978

99.08

4,120,705

0.92

450,281,683

87.99

56,874

15.

To authorise the

Company to make

political donations and

incur political

expenditure.

409,440,615

91.16

39,705,735

8.84

449,146,350

87.76

1,192,207

16. To change the Company name to Countryside

Partnerships PLC.

449,483,585

99.81

852,533

0.19

450,336,118

88.00

2,439

17. To allow the Company to hold general meetings, other than an annual general meeting, on not less than 14 clear days'

notice.

445,001,044

98.82

5,332,488

1.18

450,333,532

88.00

5,025

A 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is, therefore, not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution. The 'for' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion.

The total number of voting rights as at voting record date were 511,761,463 shares of £0.01 each.

With regards to resolution 16, further to the passing of this resolution at the AGM on 20 January 2022 and in line with the strategy update announced on 7 July 2021, the Company name will be changed to Countryside Partnerships PLC. A same-day application will be submitted to Companies House on 28 January 2022 for this name change and further communications will follow once the name change process has been completed.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism

at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the voting results shown above are also available on the Company's website at www.investors.countrysideproperties.com.

For further information please contact:

Countryside Properties PLC - +44 (0) 1277 260 000

John Martin - Interim Group Chief Executive

Tom Wright - Interim Group Chief Financial Officer

Victoria Prior - Managing Director, Corporate Affairs

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
