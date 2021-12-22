Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Countryside Properties PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC

(CSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Countryside Properties : Southern-based charities receive donation as part of the renewal of Countryside's Communities Fund

12/22/2021 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 saw the extension of our Communities Fund, a pledge of £1,000,000 to be donated across a wide-ranging cross-section of vulnerable community groups, voluntary organisations, and charities.

With the aim of helping several communities up and down the country, the fund is in place to best support the communities in the areas we operate in.

At Countryside, we recognise the importance and value of supporting the local community, which is why we are proud to share that, as a result of the Communities Fund renewal, Countryside Southern Home Counties has continued its support of two local charities - Demelza Children's Hospice and Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey, and Sussex - each of which has received a donation of £10,000. These financial contributions will help each of these charities to continue to provide life-changing and life-saving care to those that need it.

Demelza Children's Hospice provides clinical care, therapies, specialised activities and practical support for children and young people with serious or terminal conditions across Kent, south east London and East Sussex, in addition to providing support for their family members.

Petra Bones, Senior Corporate Partnerships Manager at Demelza Children's Hospice: "We so appreciate the Community Fund grant from Countryside, as well as the ongoing support from the Countryside Southern Home Counties team. 88% of our funding comes from our supporters and now more than ever, it is vital we can continue to provide our services to children and families into 2022 and beyond - thank you".

Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey, Sussex comprises a close-knit team of dedicated, skilled sector-leading paramedics, who last year alone responded to over 2,500 incidents, fighting to save lives and attend to casualties across Kent, Surrey, or Sussex in under 30 minutes.

Charlotte Price, Head of Supporter Engagement, Kent, Surrey and Sussex AirAmbulance:"It's been a challenging time for us all and we were incredibly grateful to receive the donation. It is because of fantastic supporters, like Countryside, that we are able to save lives 24 hours a day".

Danny Wood, Managing Director, Southern Home Counties, Countryside: "Our communities are more important than ever before, and these local charities play an integral role within them, helping those most in need. The Communities Fund has allowed us to further support the life-saving and life-changing work both do across the south east, and both are charities we're incredibly proud to support."

We look forward to working closely with these charities and the wider community, as we continue to support local causes in our commitment to creating places people love.

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 16:26:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
11:27aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Southern-based charities receive donation as part of the renewal ..
PU
06:23aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : 200 new homes planned for Harrogate on former police training cen..
PU
06:13aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Royal Borough Development Partnership's plans are approved for 43..
PU
05:03aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : and Bellway set to deliver 690 houses on the site of a former gol..
PU
02:43aUK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey drops rent-doubling clauses after settlement
RE
12/20COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : 214 Midlands families are in new affordable homes this Christmas
PU
12/20COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : reaches milestone at historic RAF site in Deeside
PU
12/17COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Communities Fund supports Home-Start Adventure Club at The Histor..
PU
12/16COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Proxy form 2021
PU
12/16COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 758 M 2 345 M 2 345 M
Net income 2022 153 M 205 M 205 M
Net cash 2022 97,3 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 2 250 M 2 981 M 3 002 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Countryside Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 439,60 GBX
Average target price 507,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain Duncan McPherson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Wright Chief Financial Officer & Controller
John Walley Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Sally Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Jane Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC-5.95%2 981
D.R. HORTON, INC.50.16%36 861
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.13.26%14 064
PULTEGROUP, INC.22.89%13 416
PERSIMMON PLC-0.47%11 640
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC8.18%9 807