Countryside Properties : Southern-based charities receive donation as part of the renewal of Countryside's Communities Fund

2021 saw the extension of our Communities Fund, a pledge of £1,000,000 to be donated across a wide-ranging cross-section of vulnerable community groups, voluntary organisations, and charities.

With the aim of helping several communities up and down the country, the fund is in place to best support the communities in the areas we operate in.

At Countryside, we recognise the importance and value of supporting the local community, which is why we are proud to share that, as a result of the Communities Fund renewal, Countryside Southern Home Counties has continued its support of two local charities - Demelza Children's Hospice and Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey, and Sussex - each of which has received a donation of £10,000. These financial contributions will help each of these charities to continue to provide life-changing and life-saving care to those that need it.

Demelza Children's Hospice provides clinical care, therapies, specialised activities and practical support for children and young people with serious or terminal conditions across Kent, south east London and East Sussex, in addition to providing support for their family members.

Petra Bones, Senior Corporate Partnerships Manager at Demelza Children's Hospice : "We so appreciate the Community Fund grant from Countryside, as well as the ongoing support from the Countryside Southern Home Counties team. 88% of our funding comes from our supporters and now more than ever, it is vital we can continue to provide our services to children and families into 2022 and beyond - thank you".

Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey, Sussex comprises a close-knit team of dedicated, skilled sector-leading paramedics, who last year alone responded to over 2,500 incidents, fighting to save lives and attend to casualties across Kent, Surrey, or Sussex in under 30 minutes.

Charlotte Price, Head of Supporter Engagement, Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance : "It's been a challenging time for us all and we were incredibly grateful to receive the donation. It is because of fantastic supporters, like Countryside, that we are able to save lives 24 hours a day".

Danny Wood, Managing Director, Southern Home Counties, Countryside: "Our communities are more important than ever before, and these local charities play an integral role within them, helping those most in need. The Communities Fund has allowed us to further support the life-saving and life-changing work both do across the south east, and both are charities we're incredibly proud to support."

We look forward to working closely with these charities and the wider community, as we continue to support local causes in our commitment to creating places people love.