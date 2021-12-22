Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Countryside Properties PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC

(CSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Countryside Properties : and Bellway set to deliver 690 houses on the site of a former golf course in Salford

12/22/2021 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Countryside, the UK's leading mixed tenure developer, has completed the purchase of Brackley Golf Course in Little Hulton, Salford in partnership with five-star housebuilder Bellway Homes.

The developers will be working in collaboration to jointly deliver 690 homes, each creating 345 homes, ranging from apartments to two-bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached houses.

Outline planning permission has already been granted for the site, with reserved matters application due for submission in January 2022.

Countryside will be submitting plans to deliver a mixed tenure model for its share of the 690 homes. This will be a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses for private sale and for rent, all of which will be built using off-site construction.

Joe Turner, Managing Director, Manchester and Cheshire East, Countryside, commented: "Countryside has an excellent track record of repurposing derelict and vacant premises and converting them into sustainable communities where people can be proud to live. This exciting development will be yet another example of us doing just that.

"We are committed to creating inspiring neighbourhoods across the country. This significant collaboration with Bellway will help deliver housing to an area of Greater Manchester where investment is much needed."

George Stevenson, Land Directorof Bellway Homes Manchester Division, commented: "This will be a considerable development that will deliver much needed family housing in Salford. It is exciting to finally get the site acquisition over the line so we can start planning and implementing the delivery of 345 homes.

"Bellway is pleased to be partnering with Countryside on this important development for the area. The collaboration will ensure we convert this derelict site into a new state-of-the-art development that local people can be proud of."

Countryside and Bellway Homes hope to commence remediation and enabling works in March 2022.

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 10:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
02:43aUK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey drops rent-doubling clauses after settlement
RE
12/20COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : 214 Midlands families are in new affordable homes this Christmas
PU
12/20COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : reaches milestone at historic RAF site in Deeside
PU
12/17COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Communities Fund supports Home-Start Adventure Club at The Histor..
PU
12/16COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Proxy form 2021
PU
12/16COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Annual Report 2021
PU
12/16COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Notice of AGM 2021
PU
12/16COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : set to deliver 345 homes and invest over £1 million into the loca..
PU
12/13COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Joe Turner appointed as Managing Director within Countryside's Pa..
PU
12/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Brace for a rate hike
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 457 M 1 931 M 1 931 M
Net income 2021 91,7 M 122 M 122 M
Net cash 2021 0,53 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 2 250 M 2 981 M 2 981 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Countryside Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 439,60 GBX
Average target price 507,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain Duncan McPherson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Wright Chief Financial Officer & Controller
John Walley Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Sally Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Jane Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC-5.95%2 981
D.R. HORTON, INC.50.16%36 861
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.13.26%14 064
PULTEGROUP, INC.22.89%13 416
PERSIMMON PLC-0.47%11 640
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC8.18%9 807