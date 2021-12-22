Countryside Properties : and Bellway set to deliver 690 houses on the site of a former golf course in Salford

Countryside, the UK's leading mixed tenure developer, has completed the purchase of Brackley Golf Course in Little Hulton, Salford in partnership with five-star housebuilder Bellway Homes.

The developers will be working in collaboration to jointly deliver 690 homes, each creating 345 homes, ranging from apartments to two-bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached houses.

Outline planning permission has already been granted for the site, with reserved matters application due for submission in January 2022.

Countryside will be submitting plans to deliver a mixed tenure model for its share of the 690 homes. This will be a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses for private sale and for rent, all of which will be built using off-site construction.

Joe Turner, Managing Director, Manchester and Cheshire East, Countryside, commented: "Countryside has an excellent track record of repurposing derelict and vacant premises and converting them into sustainable communities where people can be proud to live. This exciting development will be yet another example of us doing just that.

"We are committed to creating inspiring neighbourhoods across the country. This significant collaboration with Bellway will help deliver housing to an area of Greater Manchester where investment is much needed."

George Stevenson, Land Directorof Bellway Homes Manchester Division, commented: "This will be a considerable development that will deliver much needed family housing in Salford. It is exciting to finally get the site acquisition over the line so we can start planning and implementing the delivery of 345 homes.

"Bellway is pleased to be partnering with Countryside on this important development for the area. The collaboration will ensure we convert this derelict site into a new state-of-the-art development that local people can be proud of."

Countryside and Bellway Homes hope to commence remediation and enabling works in March 2022.