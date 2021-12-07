Countryside Properties : appoints Kate Ives as Strategic Growth Director of its Partnerships division

Countryside, one of the UK's leading mixed-tenure developers specialising in place making and regeneration, has appointed Kate Ives as Strategic Growth Director to support the delivery of the company's growth plans in London and the south of England.

With almost 20 years' experience spanning all aspects of regeneration scheme delivery in London and the south of England, Kate will continue to build on Countryside's solid track record as a housing partner of choice in London and, supporting the government's levelling up agenda, commuter town centres.

Kate's considerable experience engaging local communities and contributors to understand the social, economic and environmental impact of estate regeneration and town centre schemes will be key to the successful delivery of Countryside's growth plans. Her experience and ability in delivering successful regeneration through effective partnerships is second to none, having worked on some of the largest and most complex regeneration projects in London.

In addition to supporting Countryside's growth plans, Kate will also be utilising her experience to ensure the delivery of the company's recently announced 2030 Carbon Zero commitments.

Most recently, Kate was the Strategic Growth Director for Wates, responsible for growing the company's investments in new developments across London and the south east and prior to this she held the role of Development Director and Board Member of First Base. Kate is also a Non-Executive Director for an affordable housing provider, Barking and Dagenham Homes Limited.

Kate Ives , Strategic Growth Director, Partnerships South, Countryside, said: "It's such an exciting time to be joining the business and to have the opportunity to grow relationships with partners who share the same ethos of delivering regeneration programmes which create a positive legacy for the future. Working together collaboratively to make a positive impact on people's lives is something I am very proud to be involved in and I'm delighted to have the chance work with the fantastic team at Countryside."

Mike Woolliscroft, Chief Executive, Partnerships South, Countryside, said: "Kate's appointment reflects the importance Countryside places on carefully executed regeneration projects for the future of communities and towns, particularly the social impact and legacy aspects of our work. We are delighted that Kate joins our team as we grow the business in scale, but also continue our commitment to our partners and communities to deliver the very best regeneration outcomes."