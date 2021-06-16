Countryside Properties : Great Kneighton wins another prestigious planning industry award

Following winning Housing Project of the Year at the 2020 Building Awards and Excellence in Planning to Deliver Homes (large schemes - 50 or more homes) at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence 2021, Great Kneighton continues to attract industry acclaim.

This latest accolade, Best Housing Scheme at the 2021 Planning Awards, is awarded to Great Kneighton for clearly demonstrating a positive impact on the quality of a place and the economic and social wellbeing of the community.

The Planning Awards, which incorporate the Placemaking Awards and the Regeneration & Renewal Awards, reward excellence in professional planning work, as well as related activities such as placemaking, urban design, economic development, housing, regeneration, legal advice, environmental consulting and property development.

The judges paid tribute 'to a truly mixed-use community that provides a legacy for the future.'

Located on the Southern fringe of Cambridge, Great Kneighton is a new community of 2,550 new homes. The development is months away from completion and includes a 120-acre country park, new primary and secondary schools, a town square with library, health centre, shops and a 4-storey community building.The tenure-blind development includes 40% affordable homes. In line with reducing transport-related carbon emissions, it is highly accessible by active and public transport modes.

Andrew Taylor , Group Planning Director, Countryside said: 'I am immensely proud of the Countryside planning team for their dedicated and consistent efforts at building a visionary development in close collaboration with Cambridge City Council. It is highly encouraging to be recognised for another planning industry award.'