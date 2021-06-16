Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Countryside Properties PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC

(CSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Countryside Properties : Great Kneighton wins another prestigious planning industry award

06/16/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Following winning Housing Project of the Year at the 2020 Building Awards and Excellence in Planning to Deliver Homes (large schemes - 50 or more homes) at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence 2021, Great Kneighton continues to attract industry acclaim.

This latest accolade, Best Housing Scheme at the 2021 Planning Awards, is awarded to Great Kneighton for clearly demonstrating a positive impact on the quality of a place and the economic and social wellbeing of the community.

The Planning Awards, which incorporate the Placemaking Awards and the Regeneration & Renewal Awards, reward excellence in professional planning work, as well as related activities such as placemaking, urban design, economic development, housing, regeneration, legal advice, environmental consulting and property development.

The judges paid tribute 'to a truly mixed-use community that provides a legacy for the future.'

Located on the Southern fringe of Cambridge, Great Kneighton is a new community of 2,550 new homes. The development is months away from completion and includes a 120-acre country park, new primary and secondary schools, a town square with library, health centre, shops and a 4-storey community building.The tenure-blind development includes 40% affordable homes. In line with reducing transport-related carbon emissions, it is highly accessible by active and public transport modes.

Andrew Taylor, Group Planning Director, Countryside said: 'I am immensely proud of the Countryside planning team for their dedicated and consistent efforts at building a visionary development in close collaboration with Cambridge City Council. It is highly encouraging to be recognised for another planning industry award.'

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
07:52aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : Great Kneighton wins another prestigious planning indu..
PU
06/15COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : Deutsche Bank Lifts Countryside Properties PT, Keeps B..
MT
06/11&LDQUO;IT'S FOR OUR FUTURE : we believe sustainability is the way forward”
PU
05/28COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : Barclays Raises Countryside Properties PT, Keeps Overw..
MT
05/26COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : and DoE sign agreement for Ark Soane mixed-use develop..
PU
05/24COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : apprentice climbs the ladder to Managing Director
PU
05/21UK property boom set to roll on as savings unlocked
RE
05/21COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : unveils 25 targets as part of its new sustainability a..
PU
05/21COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : expands into the South West with 16.4-acre Sulis Down ..
PU
05/20COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : Planning approval for Phase 7.2 of Acton Gardens
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 449 M 2 045 M 2 045 M
Net income 2021 103 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2021 13,5 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 2 510 M 3 537 M 3 542 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 924
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Countryside Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 521,63 GBX
Last Close Price 480,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Iain Duncan McPherson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike Scott Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Walley Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Sally Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Jane Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC2.70%3 537
D.R. HORTON, INC.28.64%31 960
PULTEGROUP, INC.25.72%14 258
PERSIMMON PLC11.71%13 893
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.5.60%13 657
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC9.07%10 471