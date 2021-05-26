Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Countryside Properties PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC

(CSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Countryside Properties : and DoE sign agreement for Ark Soane mixed-use development in Acton, west London

05/26/2021 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Countryside, the UK's leading mixed-tenure developer, has signed an agreement with the Department of Education to deliver Ark Soane, a mixed-use development in Ealing, West London, comprising a new 1,200-pupil secondary school, Ark Soane Academy, and 116 high-quality homes.

Following a public procurement process, Countryside has been selected by LocatED, an Arms-Length Body to the Department for Education, to deliver this multi-million-pound development. A large proportion of the new homesis being constructed for the Greater London joint venture between Sigma Capital Group plc, the build-to-rent specialist, and its partner, EQT Exeter, part of global investment firm, EQT, and will be for the private rental market. Once constructed, these 92 apartments will be let and managed by Sigma Capital Group plc, under the 'Simple Life London' rental brand. Of the remaining homes in the new development, 21 will be affordable, managed by Network Homes, and three will be for open market sale by Countryside.

The new homes will be located close to The Woodlands Park as well as Acton High Street and will enjoy excellent transport links. A sustainable energy centre utilising a Ground Source Heat Pump is also being delivered as part of the development.

Countryside has entered into a £52m design and build contract with Jerram Falkus Construction to deliver all construction works associated with the school and residential development.Full planning permission has been secured, and the new Ark Soane Academy is due to open by September 2022.

Designed by Pollard Thomas Edwards Architects, the Ark Soane mixed-use development will see the secondary school occupying the first three floors of the 6 to 12-storey building, with 113 apartments located above this, in addition to three separate townhouses on the site.

Ark Soane Academy will be connected to a new nearby sixth form college, and will use the surrounding grounds, which include a multi-use games area, sports hall and playgrounds.

Daniel King, Managing Director, Partnerships West London & Thames Valley, Countryside, said:'We are excited to get started on this innovative project which will not only deliver a state-of-the-art new school, but also deliver much-needed new homes in Acton. Drawing on over 30 years of experience of working in partnership to deliver major regeneration schemes across the UK, we're looking forward to bringing Ark Soane Academy to life with the Department for Education, Sigma Capital, EQT Exeter, Network Homes and Jerram Falkus Construction.'

Steven Brewster, Acquisitions Director, Sigma Capital Group plc, said: 'We're delighted to be part of this fantastic new development. It will add 92 homes to our growing portfolio of build-to-rent homes in Greater London with our JV partner, EQT Exeter. We have been working in partnership with Countryside for over 10 years across other parts of the UK, delivering new homes and regenerating local areas. We're really excited to be bringing the success we've experienced in the regions to the London market and look forward to bringing our formula of high-quality homes, matched by award-winning customer care, to renters in Acton.'

David Gooch, Network Homes Executive Director for Development, said:'We're really pleased to be supporting the delivery of much-needed affordable homes at this development which will see a fantastic educational facility provided at Ark Soane. Network will be delivering 12 properties for London Affordable Rent and nine for London Living Rent, an excellent scheme helping people to save for a deposit to buy their own home.'

William Jerram, Joint Managing Director, Jerram Falkus Construction Ltd, added: 'We are delighted to be working with Countryside and LocatED to deliver this exciting scheme. We thank our design team, led by Pollard Thomas Edwards, together with Max Fordham, Price and Myers, Montague Evans and Outerspace. To ensure its success, we have worked very closely to redesign the external envelope to comply with the latest 'B' regulations' and simultaneously progress the design and programme to deliver the School for the 2022 academic year. It involved a lot of commitment and work at risk, with the reward of starting works in February 2021.'

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 08:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
04:59aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : and DoE sign agreement for Ark Soane mixed-use develop..
PU
05/24COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : apprentice climbs the ladder to Managing Director
PU
05/21UK property boom set to roll on as savings unlocked
RE
05/21COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : unveils 25 targets as part of its new sustainability a..
PU
05/21COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : expands into the South West with 16.4-acre Sulis Down ..
PU
05/20COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : Planning approval for Phase 7.2 of Acton Gardens
PU
05/19COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : opens South West regional hub in Bristol
PU
05/14COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : shortlisted for three First Time Buyer Awards
PU
05/14COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : Value nature and your own mental health
PU
05/13COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES'  : Fiscal H1 Profit Declines Amid Higher Expenses
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 449 M 2 051 M 2 051 M
Net income 2021 103 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2021 17,1 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 2 607 M 3 682 M 3 689 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 924
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Countryside Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 500,00 GBX
Last Close Price 498,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Iain Duncan McPherson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike Scott Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Walley Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Sally Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Jane Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC6.63%3 682
D.R. HORTON, INC.32.18%33 597
PULTEGROUP, INC.31.10%14 865
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.9.74%14 339
PERSIMMON PLC10.77%13 812
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC12.03%10 784