  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Countryside Properties PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC

(CSP)
Countryside Properties : becomes first UK developer to widely adopt artificial intelligence proximity cameras

07/06/2021 | 04:44am EDT
Countryside, the UK's leading mixed-tenure developer, is implementing Safety Shield AI collision avoidance technology across its sites - the first UK developer to do so.

Working in collaboration with Safety Shield Global and Ardent Hire Solutions, all forklift telehandlers across Countryside construction sites and factories will be fitted with these state-of-the-art cameras. The cameras will be able to detect a human shape at a distance of 1m from the sides and 3m from the rear; the alarms shall indicate inside and outside the vehicle and offer visual indicators for the driver.

This type of camera has been used across various industries for similar applications before, but this is the first time that these artificial intelligence cameras have been used extensively on housebuilding sites in the UK.

This process has been trialled and tested in 2020, and further developed to meet the specific needs of Countryside - the first member of the Home Building Federation (HBF) to proceed with this vision.

Michelle Dearsley, Group Health and Safety Director, Countryside, commented: 'At Countryside we are proud to adopt this safety initiative. We feel this is a major and important step forward involving new technology, that will improve health and safety standards in the housebuilding sector.

'With the second highest number of fatalities in the construction sector in 2020 due to collisions with moving vehicles, the introduction of the proximity cameras on forklifts on all Countryside sites is a key stepping stone in preventing future accidents and keeping both our workforce and the community safe.'

Jonathan Guest, CEO at Safety Shield Global, added:'We are proud to be working with Countryside to implement our AI collision avoidance technology to across their business. Countryside has embraced our technology and the safety benefits in a bid to eliminate incidents associated with people and plant interface on site.

'Safety Shield is the most advanced AI collision avoidance system available for mobile plant and machinery and Countryside will be the world's first residential developer to adopt the technology which will improve overall behaviour and safety across their sites. Safety Shield is currently being used on major construction sites across the globe and it's great to see Countryside using the technology in the development market and leading the way in the advancement of our life saving technology.'

Jeremy Fish, CEO at Ardent, adds, 'In the last two years Ardent has made considerable investment into several innovations that are transforming safety on construction sites. Intelligent proximity cameras and our partnership with Safety Shield Global is a great example of this and we are delighted to be working with Countryside on this extremely important initiative.

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 449 M 2 013 M 2 013 M
Net income 2021 92,6 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2021 8,34 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 2 625 M 3 637 M 3 647 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 924
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Countryside Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 502,00 GBX
Average target price 526,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain Duncan McPherson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike Scott Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Walley Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Sally Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Jane Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC7.40%3 553
D.R. HORTON, INC.34.01%32 029
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.9.07%14 154
PULTEGROUP, INC.28.11%14 098
PERSIMMON PLC10.70%13 125
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER82.04%10 201