  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Countryside Properties PLC
  News
  Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC

(CSP)
  Report
Countryside Properties : expands into the South West with 16.4-acre Sulis Down site acquisition in Bath

05/21/2021 | 04:21am EDT
Countryside, the UK's leading mixed-tenure developer, has acquired the Sulis Down scheme on the southern edge of the City of Bath, marking its first site purchase in the South West and reflecting its wider growth ambitions.

Countryside, proffering over 60 years' experience in creating sensitive and sustainable communities, will deliver 171 homes on the 16.4-acre site, of which 40% will be affordable. The site was acquired with full planning permission, which was achieved in 2019 and which will be implemented.

Designed with natural Bath Stone, the development will offer a range of two-bedroom apartments, two and three-bedroom flats over garages and three, four and five-bedroom houses. The landscaping of the development will reflect its surroundings and a green strip, known as 'The Green,' will run through the heart of the neighbourhood.

Residents will be able to access the city centre easily with the Odd Down Park and Ride moments away. Residents will also benefit from a local bus route at the end of Combe Hay Lane, Saint Gregory's Bath - a secondary school rated outstanding by Ofsted - a couple minutes' walk away, and a range of shops and other amenities within walking distance.

With construction set to begin in summer 2021, Sulis Down has been designed in the arts and crafts vernacular by the renowned architect Ben Pentreath. Savills acted as the selling agent on the site, securing the freehold sale to Countryside following an informal tender process on the open market.

Darren Dancey, Managing Director, Partnerships South West, commented, 'We are extremely proud to have acquired the exemplar Sulis Down development in the City of Bath. The flagship scheme will bring much-needed high-quality homes to a stunning location on the southern edge of this historic city and we are now looking forward to commencing construction in the summer of 2021.

'This is testament to our commitment to the area. As a business, delivering sustainable communities that people love is etched in our DNA, and this a key stepping-stone in our ambitions for the South West region.'

Julian Harbottle, head of Savills development team in the south west, added, 'Sulis Down represents an exceptional development opportunity within Bath's well-established residential market where demand for quality homes is high. Designed by Ben Pentreath Architects, it is an exemplar in terms of architecture, material quality and placemaking attributes. Countryside has an excellent track record in the delivery of high-calibre development with a focus on sustainability, and is committed to implementing the consented scheme, a notable 40% of which will be affordable homes.'

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
